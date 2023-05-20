Atalanta Hellas Verona on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Atalanta and Verona
Since the arrival of Gian Piero Gasperini (2016/17), l’Atalanta have won six of their nine matches against Verona in Serie A (a draw, 2 losses); in the previous seven matches against the Scala in the tournament, the Dea had instead obtained only two points. The Verona have won their last two away games against Atalanta in Serie A, as many away victories as in the previous 20 away games against Dea in the tournament (7 draws, 11 defeats); the Scala family have achieved three away wins in a row against a single Serie A opponent against Pisa alone, between 1982 and 1985.Atalanta have lost their last two league matches without scoring, the last time they recorded three defeats in a row without scoring in Serie A was between September and October 2014 (four in that case, with Stefano Colantuono in charge). The 1-0 success against Lecce was the first away game for Verona in this championship, the Gialloblù could register two clean cheets in a row away in Serie A for the first time since February 2020, while the last time they achieved two consecutive wins away from Bentegodi dates back to April 2022 (the first of the two right against Atalanta).
Where to see Atalanta-Verona on TV
