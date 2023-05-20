Home » Atalanta Hellas Verona on TV and streaming: where to watch the match
Atalanta Hellas Verona on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Atalanta and Verona

Since the arrival of Gian Piero Gasperini (2016/17), l’Atalanta have won six of their nine matches against Verona in Serie A (a draw, 2 losses); in the previous seven matches against the Scala in the tournament, the Dea had instead obtained only two points. The Verona have won their last two away games against Atalanta in Serie A, as many away victories as in the previous 20 away games against Dea in the tournament (7 draws, 11 defeats); the Scala family have achieved three away wins in a row against a single Serie A opponent against Pisa alone, between 1982 and 1985.Atalanta have lost their last two league matches without scoring, the last time they recorded three defeats in a row without scoring in Serie A was between September and October 2014 (four in that case, with Stefano Colantuono in charge). The 1-0 success against Lecce was the first away game for Verona in this championship, the Gialloblù could register two clean cheets in a row away in Serie A for the first time since February 2020, while the last time they achieved two consecutive wins away from Bentegodi dates back to April 2022 (the first of the two right against Atalanta).

Where to see Atalanta-Verona on TV

The match between Atalanta and Verona, valid for matchday 36 of Serie A, will be broadcast Saturday 20 May at 6pm live on DAZN app, available in the Sky Q App section. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command, conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control . The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.

