Cremonese starts again with a home defeat that brings them closer and closer to Serie B with no possibility of remedying it, while Atalanta continues its race towards a placement in European competitions. The Goddess wakes up only in the second half and Ballardini’s Grigiorossi pay dearly for some mistakes in the defensive phase. In the end, the three points are deserved despite an opaque first half played at low pace. And the standings smell like Champions.

The first half of the Cremonese recalls a script already seen: practically nothing happens but the Grigiorossi find themselves under a goal at the end of the first fraction. In fact, Atalanta didn’t shine, the attack deployed by Gasperini didn’t work, he never kicked on goal and the grey-red defense did everything right, or almost until the 44th minute. The start of the match is a local brand with Atalanta standing by and watching. In the 5th minute Meité descends and ends the save, then Tsadjout restarts with a high shot by Castagnetti. Another maneuvered action by Cremonese sends Valeri to the back for the assist to Benassi who kicks weakly towards Musso. The finale of the first fraction comes to life: in the 40th minute a free-kick from 20 meters for Cremonese which Castagnetti kicks badly. In the 44th minute the goal from the Goddess. Zapata moves towards the area and puts the ball in the middle, Aiwu deflects it with part of his back, but delivers it to De Roon who gives Atalanta the lead from a few steps away. A shot and a goal for Gasperini’s men. In the second half, Cremonese was forced to advance to make up for the disadvantage.

It’s not ordered, but the goal arrives anyway: on a shot rejected by Palomino, Ciofani tries with a volley, Toloi opposes but hits with his arm. Penalty for Cremonese which Ciofani himself converts in the 10th minute bringing his personal tally to 6 goals (team striker at 37 years old). In the meantime, Atalanta with Boga, Lookman and Hojlund on the pitch managed to be more incisive up front and, on 28′, regained the advantage with Boga. Hojlund in acceleration leaves Bianchetti on the spot and then unloads in the middle where Boga anticipates everyone and scores. Ballardini’s team, however, gives the impression of having the reserve light on and suffers. In the 44th minute De Roon serves in front of goal Hojlund who leaves the detour and eats the third goal. In the final attempts by Valeri and Buonaiuto effectively close the match, topped off by the third goal by Lookman which fixes the result at 1-3.