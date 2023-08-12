Home » Atalanta: Latte Lath towards Middlesbrough – Football
Atalanta: Latte Lath towards Middlesbrough – Football

Atalanta: Latte Lath towards Middlesbrough – Football

Emmanuel Latte Lath is close to leaving Atalanta for English Championship side Middlesbrough. The striker of Ivorian origin born in 1999 has not been called up for tonight’s friendly against Juventus in Cesena. Five million plus one bonus is the price of the outright sale, which will be made official by Monday.


A product of the Nerazzurri youth academy (a national title and an Under-17 Super Cup in 2016), Latte was back from a last season on loan, at St. Gallen in Switzerland, after he scored 16 goals in the league (14) and domestic cup . Previously, after 3 appearances for the first team in the Italian Cup against Cremonese (11 August 2016), breaking latest news (30 November 2016) and Juventus (11 January 2017) scoring the last goal in the 3-2 defeat in the round of 16 in home of Juventus, Latte had always temporarily worn the shirts of breaking latest news (spring only), Pistoiese, Carrarese, Imolese, Pianese, Pro Patria and Spal.

