Excellent performance by Lecce in Bergamo. Baroni’s team took the lead after just four minutes with a great left foot from Ceesay from 30 metres. Atalanta fails to react, the Apulians close in well and find the double goal in the 74th minute with a header from Blin following an assist from Strefezza. Hojlund’s goal in the 87th minute was useless, good at exploiting a mistake by Falcone

