Atalanta master AS Roma and get back in the standings

Atalanta is still alive in the race for Europe. This Monday evening, the Bergamo club, which had not won since the beginning of the month in the Championship (3-1 against Cremonese, April 1), played a bad trick on AS Roma (3-1). Four shots on target, three goals. Maximum efficiency.
In a long bitter and choppy match, which ended up getting carried away, the first light came from former Monegasque Mario Pasalic. Well served by Duvan Zapata in the middle of the box, the Croatian attacking midfielder fired a very nice volley from the left which left Rui Patricio (39th) no chance.
Realistic and spoiled Atalanta…
In the second half, on the second hot situation of the Bergamasques, it was Rafael Toloi who doubled the bet from a corner, after a first header from José Luis Palomino, who had just entered, repelled by Patricio (74th).
… Roma confused and touched
Roma thought they were back in the game at the end of the game, when Lorenzo Pellegrini managed to close the gap with a shot at mid-distance (83rd), but José Mourinho’s men ruined everything in stride. On a ball without great danger, Patricio completely missed his ball and gave, at the same time, the new goal of the break to Teun Koopmeiners (84th)… To make matters worse, Diego Llorente came out injured and Paulo Dybala finished on one leg.
Thanks to this precious success, Atalanta are in 7th place, the first not to qualify for a European Cup, and are two points behind Inter, 6th, and four behind their opponents. day, 5th. The next day, this weekend, will offer new duels with a European flavor: AS Rome-Milan and Inter-Lazio.