Atalanta Monza on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Atalanta and Monza

L’Atalanta have won six of their last seven matches against Monza, across all competitions (one loss), while they had just three wins in their previous 19 (D11, L5). L’Atalanta have won all of their last three home games played against Monza, considering all competitions; one more win than those obtained in the previous eight home matches against the Lombards (W2, D4, L2). L’Atalanta have lost three of their last four league games (one win), as many defeats as in the previous 10 Serie A matches (5 wins, 2 draws). L’Atalanta have not drawn at home in Serie A since 4 March last season (0-0 against Udinese), since then the players from Bergamo have won four and lost two, with at least one goal conceded in all matches. The Monza earned 52 points in this championship; if they beat Atalanta they would reach 55 and the only newly promoted team to do better at the end of the season in Serie A in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95) was Juventus in 2007/08 (72 points). The Monza have remained unbeaten in their last six away games Serie A (3 wins, 3 draws); the last newly promoted side with a longer unbeaten away run in the competition was Verona (seven between February and May 2000). L’Atalanta scored 61 goals in this league, worst result for the Bergamo players in Serie A since 2017/18 (57 in that case); moreover, Atalanta conceded 46 goals and the last season in which they did better was 2017/18 (39).