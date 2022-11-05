Home Sports Atalanta-Napoli 1-2: Lookma on a penalty, Osimhen and Elmas
Atalanta-Napoli 1-2: Lookma on a penalty, Osimhen and Elmas

Atalanta-Napoli 1-2: Lookma on a penalty, Osimhen and Elmas

Spalletti’s team suffers, goes under with Lookman’s penalty but finds a very heavy turnaround: waiting for Milan-Spezia, Spalletti at +8 on the Goddess

A victory that threatens to kill the championship. Napoli imposes 2-1 in comeback on the Atalanta field and, waiting for Milan-Spezia, rises to + 8 right on the Goddess. That he didn’t deserve to lose, but he wasted too much sill.

The opportunity devoured by Hojlund at the start (Meret also very good) is the signal that this Atalanta is on the ball. At 19 ‘Osimhen touches with his hand in the middle of the area, but Mariani needs the Var to grant a penalty that immediately appeared evident. Lookman transforms and Napoli seems to be in trouble. But here that of Spalletti proves to be a great team: Osimhen hits a good header and draws, then the Nigerian himself wins the duel of pure physicality with Demiral and serves Elmas, Kvara’s substitute, the overtaking ball. A terrifying one-two. In the second half Atalanta pushes (not always with clarity), Lookman hits a sensational crossbar after Oliveira’s deviation, but Napoli resists and sends a very strong signal to the championship.

November 5th – 7:53 pm

