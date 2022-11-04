The Atalanta coach on the eve of the match against Spalletti’s team: “Their defeat in the Champions League? We are not Liverpool, we will have to do something really strong”

One of those challenges that Gian Piero Gasperini likes – back to talk on the eve of a match – and therefore at Atalanta: to the team that is dominating in Italy and enchanting in Europe, a Napoli that has football peaks in some way similar to those of the Goddess of the golden times, which the coach had shaped in the name of an offensive football always and in any case. Today the Goddess has changed a bit, but not too much: just enough to make the coach say that “developing the attacking game well is the best way to defend yourself”.

The dentist — And defending yourself well, not only in the literal sense of the term, will be fundamental against a team that in 18 seasonal matches has scored 50 goals: Spalletti looks like the new Gasperini, to use a definition dear to Pep Guardiola (who had said before the match with the ‘Atalanta: “Facing it is like going to the dentist, you always suffer).” Tomorrow with Napoli we have to do something really strong to get a result – commented the Bergamo coach -. The dentist? Even something more, and certainly more for what they showed in the Champions League: a path even higher than that of the championship, and in a difficult group. The Liverpool defeat says they are not unbeatable, but you learn much more from defeats than from victories: you have more attention, there is a reaction. And anyway we are not Liverpool “. See also Boniciolli confirmed, renewal for Cappelletti and Antonutti still captain: Pedone relaunches the APU in three moves

“still too tender” — But Spalletti himself spoke of an Atalanta that has it all: centimeters, run and quality: “We hope to live up to this identikit: we are still a little more tender, compared to the past, in the contrasts and in the recovery of the ball, in the “go and get the opponent. Much will depend on how we manage to limit their quality of play, to propose what good we are still able to do. The key will be not to give space to their forwards, all players of great speed, but without stooping too low: if they keep you close to your area, they have a better chance of scoring. ”

Between “superstition and tradition” — Even if so far, in 12 games, there is not an opponent center forward who has scored against Atalanta. The Gasp smiles, conjures under the table: “Do you know what they say in Naples? Being superstitious is ignorant, don’t be so bad … What do you want me to tell you? Let’s hope the tradition continues”. The confidence, beyond courses and appeals, is given by the fact that “we are working well, there is a good spirit. And the ranking is also very good. That this challenge could be first against second was difficult to predict. So Naples is surprising not for the first place, but for the quality of the game expressed, the chorality, the number of goals. And also the performance of the players who arrived this year, extraordinary immediately: Kvara and Kim show that the ideas are almost worth it. more and more of the money. But most of all it is surprising that we could be so high. I and hardly anyone thought that. “ See also Serie A, Atalanta is the anti-Inter for the Scudetto

Hojlund-Zapata ballot — How to surprise this Naples? “Playing without a real striker can be a solution: their power stations with a sure reference make it less effort”. But Gasperini also talks about the “Hojlund-Zapata ballot, the only one together with the one concerning Djimsiti: the rest is quite decisive. Hojlund is confirming himself as a young man of great prospect, his best quality is the frequency of steps and speed, He also kicks with a lot of power, he still needs some time to grow from a technical and tactical point of view. But Zapata is also growing, this week he made some steps forward “.

De Roon summoned and Palomino … — But the novelty is the announced call-up of De Roon, who seemed destined to return not before Wednesday in Lecce: “Today he trains with the team, he seems healed: he will be called up, then we’ll see if he will play from the beginning or start on the bench. Too bad for Muriel, who has a more tendon than muscle problem: he was in very good condition, he will resume after the break “. It is still not known when Palomino will be able to resume, in Rome the hearing is currently underway before the National Anti-Doping Court, which suspended him in July: “I hope he will be judged with common sense. The law does not admit ignorance, but this is a case of a 32-year-old player who has never been involved in anything. Surely there was a mistake, but he doesn’t deserve to finish a career with this label, so let’s hope for a punishment that isn’t too heavy. “ See also Serie A, Inter favored over Milan. And Atalanta is serious

