After the painless defeat against Liverpool, a physical battle is shaping up against the Goddess. In front of Osimhen in top form, but Simeone and Raspadori are trampling

Who knows if those corners at the end of the Anfield challenge are not good for Napoli after all. Because maybe they serve to raise the defensive attention, definitely revisable on those placed, and at the same time allow the team to focus on the championship. Because now the row that matters most – after the Champions League with a brilliant first place has been archived – is the one in the league, where Napoli boasts eight consecutive victories.

PROOF OF THE NINE AND … — So Saturday in Bergamo against the pursuer Atalanta the Azzurri are looking for the litmus test to continue increasing the escape. And for Luciano Spalletti this closing of the year – after Atalanta is played at Maradona on Tuesday 8 and Saturday 12 against Empoli and Udinese – can equal his historic record of 11 consecutive victories in the league at the time of the 2005-06 Roma season.

IMPORTANT CHOICES — But beyond the numbers, Napoli returns from Liverpool with further certainties on compactness and the ability to impose their game. In the night, in the charter that brought the team back to 4.30 today, Spalletti thanked the whole team for the splendid result achieved in the Champions League. In short, mentally, the defeat against Liverpool left no traces. Now the coach has to figure out who will recover in time (only Rrahmani is out until January) for what promises to be a physical battle against Gasperini’s team. A bit of freshness will also be needed. And in this sense, the starting insertions of Mario Rui, Zielinski and Lozano appear likely. And then it will be necessary to evaluate well the conditions of the individuals and how to make good use of the fabulous attacker park. See also Conference League draws, the round of 16: Roma against Vitesse

THE THREE CENTER FORWARDS — Yes, because behind Osimhen there are Raspadori and Simeone who have always shown that they know how to be ready. Therefore it will be necessary to see the strategy that Spalletti will choose. For the depth Osimhen is fine as well as Simeone, but if the key were the narrow triangles with a connecting center forward, the Jack could be lowered. In any case, the Azzurri would field a team capable of winning to continue the splendid ride in the championship.

November 2 – 6:27 pm

