Atalanta resumes the race, Roma defeated 3-1 – Football

Atalanta clings to the train for Europe by beating Roma 3-1 in Bergamo, perhaps on their last good chance. Pasalic strikes, Toloi puts in the toll and Atalanta just needs to reply to Pellegrini in the final with Koopmeiners on a duck from guest goalkeeper Rui Patricio. The Giallorossi, tired from the efforts of the cup and greatly altered, are tactically bridled and close the positive series in the league to three, maintaining fourth place. The foul volley after 39 laps of the hand of the Croatian joker, recovered from the ankle sprain and paired with Ederson on the three-quarters with specular modules, breaks the score after a fragmented and boring first half, both for the initial contrasts Koopmeiners-Mancini and Ibanez -Maehle due to the dispute between Gasperini and the visiting team manager Cardini in the 26th minute. The uprooting of the ball by Scalvini to the dazed Abraham was decisive for the advantage, but also the precise inside ball by Zapata slightly backwards for the pocketing. First, a couple of forays from the right by Ederson (nice swerve on Ibanez in the 22nd minute) thwarted by Llorente’s recoveries and as many attempts by Zalewski from the left around 35′, respectively stopped for a corner by Toloi, three minutes earlier suspected of impropriety for the advance for a corner on the English centre-forward after Cristante’s cross, and from Zapata’s block following Solbakken’s discharge. For the players from Bergamo, on the other hand, even more enterprising in a game of mutual study, a shot from the flag by Koopmeiners crossed on the back by Djimsiti (19′). If the first half ends with the first of 4 minutes of added time from Abraham’s high shot on a new initiative by Solbakken, the second always opens under the banner of the crooked aim of Mourinho’s terminal who takes the lift (3′) on Mancini’s usual cross raising and widening the trajectory. In the tenth minute Llorente’s hold on Zapata, thrown wide by Koopmeiners, provoked the latter’s punishment on the barrier and then De Roon’s svirgolata. Mourinho goes four behind before the twentieth and almost half of his four substitutions do not propitiate the draw, in the 22nd minute, when Sportiello clears Spinazzola’s ball at the feet of Dybala who finds Maehle’s forehead as a last bastion. It was the goal from the edge of the aspiring home double player that temporarily prevented the doubling (24′) in the wake of Zappacosta and De Roon: his foot is still the left, the opposite outcome. General rehearsals, in hindsight: Koopmeiners’ corner from the right for Palomino’s swan dive, Rui Patricio rejects and Toloi (29′) turns on goal with Llorente displacing his own goalkeeper in full front. Between 38′ and 39′, the final bangs: Pellegrini puts his left foot in the running corner, freed by Belotti’s heel on Celik’s throw, then the incredible mess by Patricio who, kneeling down for the catch, lets the ball slip out of his hands, propitiating Koopmeiners trio. The appeal of the chances is missing Pellegrini’s low post from a free-kick 3′ from the 90′, 30/0 of the season for the Giallorossi, who close in nine and a half due to an injury to Llorente and the precarious conditions of a limping Dybala.