Atalanta Roma result 3-1, goals from Pasalic, Toloi, Pellegrini, Koopmeiners – breaking latest news

Of Alessandro Bocci, sent to Bergamo

Atalanta wins against Roma thanks to goals from Pasalic, Toloi and Koopmeiners (Pellegrini’s goal was useless). Inter and Milan are also smiling for the fight for the Champions League

Atalanta relaunches the challenge for the Champions League. She had taken a point in the last two games, but she finds herself in the moment of truth, coming within four points of fourth place. Humble, fierce, tough. Lethal. Mourinho’s hundredth Romanist bench is bitter. That devil Gasperini wraps it for him. The Giallorossi remain fourth with Milan, but after three consecutive victories with the door closed, they take three in one fell swoop, complicating their lives.

An evening to forget: Rui Patricio’s mess at 3-1, Llorente’s injury, Dybala who enters but clearly crippled and leaves with a limp. Against Pioli, on Saturday at the Olimpico and with Inter the following one (in the middle the away match in Monza), Roma will play for the money and the glory of the Champions League, without forgetting that immediately after waiting for the double semi-final of the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen. Just the European drudgery, the 120 minutes with Feyenoord, leave their mark on the legs and heads of the Roman fans. A team run down and without ideas. Little work on the frontline and too many long balls for Abraham who is always early. Pellegrini, the captain, is saved who at 2-1 reopens it and in the end also takes a post. It is not enough.

Gasperini celebrate. His team closes all the spaces in defense and strikes at the first opportunity thanks to the resourcefulness of the young Scalvini who steals the ball from Abraham, to Zapata's intelligent assist, especially to Pasalic's lethal left foot: 1-0 almost at sunset in the first half in which Rome shoots six times, never for in the mirror of the goal.

In the second half, the inertia of the match did not change, so Mou attempted a shock solution with four changes at the same time, Matic to give substance in the midfield, El Shaarawy and Spinazzola dynamism on the wings in the 4-2-3-1 formation, above all the imagination by Paulo Dybala. A burning illusion. La Joya is in pain, with a limp, unable to give his contribution. And Atalanta, ruthless, first with Toloi and after Pellegrini’s goal, ends the game with Koopmeiners.

The Champions League is now a big crowd. Six teams for three places, from 61 points for second-placed Lazio to 52 for the rediscovered Atalanta who had already shown signs of recovery and unity in Florence after the home defeat against Bologna. Gasp smiles, he has found Pasalic and Koopmeiners after the injuries and the best Zapata and without the cups he can become the crazy variable in these last seven days of passion. All open and beautiful.