Atalanta-Sassuolo, Dionisi: "We played an excellent match. On Berardi's conditions "

Atalanta-Sassuolo, Dionisi: "We played an excellent match. On Berardi's conditions "

The statements of the Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi

Word to Alessio Dionysus. The technician of the Sassuolo following the 2-1 defeat at Atalanta, he made some statements to Dazn’s microphones. Here are the words of him:

“We had decided to leave meters and then run forwards instead of backwards. We did it well, recovering the balls and taking the lead. We played an excellent game, the result is negative and for me it is not deserved but it must be accepted. in front of us we had a team with strong players, to whom we have kept up with the arguments. Too early to tell what happened. He stopped immediately and I feel optimistic “.

