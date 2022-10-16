Atalanta for one night finds themselves again at the top of the standings by beating Sassuolo in a comeback. The climate of enormous satisfaction among the Nerazzurri is inevitable. “Scudetto? These are good questions. In order not to lose friendships, I won’t answer”, says the coach of the Goddess, Gian Piero Gasperini. growing up in the game, but also in the condition. We know very well that we are there, we will try to stay there as long as possible “.

Expectations

—

In short, his Atalanta flies and is going beyond expectations. “Undoubtedly yes, now we are also growing with the boys, there were very young players on the field even today. We are satisfied with the route, especially when you get results and points in the standings. Last year, apart from the episodes, we lost some home games. We attacked a lot but we weren’t prolific, confident and technical as in the past where we have scored goals for years. This year we started because we didn’t know what championship to do, whether to win or score the 40 points the president is asking for. We decided to start lower, with a restart and long balls. What championship should we play? Now it’s too early, we don’t have any particular dreams ”.