Home Sports Atalanta-Sassuolo, Gasperini: “Scudetto? I won’t answer so as not to lose friends …”
Sports

Atalanta-Sassuolo, Gasperini: “Scudetto? I won’t answer so as not to lose friends …”

by admin
Atalanta-Sassuolo, Gasperini: “Scudetto? I won’t answer so as not to lose friends …”

The Atalanta coach in high spirits: “Having scored 24 points and being so high up is a great merit for the boys. We are growing in the game, but also in the condition “

Atalanta for one night finds themselves again at the top of the standings by beating Sassuolo in a comeback. The climate of enormous satisfaction among the Nerazzurri is inevitable. “Scudetto? These are good questions. In order not to lose friendships, I won’t answer”, says the coach of the Goddess, Gian Piero Gasperini. growing up in the game, but also in the condition. We know very well that we are there, we will try to stay there as long as possible “.

Expectations

In short, his Atalanta flies and is going beyond expectations. “Undoubtedly yes, now we are also growing with the boys, there were very young players on the field even today. We are satisfied with the route, especially when you get results and points in the standings. Last year, apart from the episodes, we lost some home games. We attacked a lot but we weren’t prolific, confident and technical as in the past where we have scored goals for years. This year we started because we didn’t know what championship to do, whether to win or score the 40 points the president is asking for. We decided to start lower, with a restart and long balls. What championship should we play? Now it’s too early, we don’t have any particular dreams ”.

October 15 – 11:33 pm

See also  Montolivo: 'Pioli, this Milan is your Mona Lisa. Future Captain Tonali. And I tell Kessie that ... '

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Usac Rivarolo, first of all the Chivasso game...

Irving scored 26 points, Durant 20+6, the Timberwolves...

Ailing Garlasco challenges Caselle Perhaps the presence of...

Jiang Dongrun completely suppressed Fan Tingyu’s three-game winning...

L84 Volpiano, challenge to the Italian champions Castellamonte...

The Egonu case, that pleasure of hurting talent

Serie A-Vlahovic tackles and scores Juventus 1-0 Torino...

Against Lazio, Sottil’s temptation is called Arslan, the...

Elections Fisi, Roda clearly wins and is re-elected

Atalanta-Sassuolo, Dionisi: “We played an excellent match. On...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy