The Dutchman’s three goals (two from penalties) gave Gasperini the top spot. Vlasic’s goal for the grenade was useless

by our correspondent Mario Pagliara

He took the ball home. Teun Koopmeiners’ first hat-trick in Serie A allowed Atalanta to win a well-deserved victory against Toro. Gasperini reaches Roma at the top of the championship, Juric instead stumbles on the first defeat of the season. It ends 3-1 for the Bergamo players: the momentary 2-1 grenade is by Vlasic, for Koopmeiners two penalties (the first and third goal), in the middle a nice razor from the edge of the area.

GATE — There is intensity, liveliness and even electricity: Atalanta and Turin do not betray the expectations, offering the Bergamo public a very exciting first half. Toro starts well, then Gasperini’s team begins to gain the field and takes control of the game. Juric’s Bull has the merit of staying with the head, and with the legs, inside the game. He replies with the vertical tears on the left with the Lazaro-Seck couple, but does not find the starting point. Juric has the mitigation of injuries: he practically lacks all the quality tank of his Toro. In addition to the injured Radonjic, Singo and Miranchuk, Ricci also joins the warm-up, stopped by a discomfort in a calf. Gasperini plays at the start with Zapata, forced to go out in the 36th minute: in place of him Hojlund. If the grenades try to keep up with the increasing pace of the Nerazzurri, the balance of chances in the first half hangs clearly on the side of Atalanta. Juric must thank a Milinkovic in a shutter version if he still reaches 0-0 at 45 ‘: the goalkeeper of Toro intercepts the Koopmeiners missile (16’), closes on Zapata face to face (27 ‘) and touches just enough Demiral’s header (32 ‘) to push the ball onto the post. See also Teatro Regio, Coppola joins the Steering Board

THE LEAK OF SOPPY — Yet the Bull did not have a bad start at all, who scares Musso after just one hundred and twenty seconds with a nice conclusion from Linetty. The match of the grenades, however, is partly conditioned by the absences, partly by the difficulty in being able to interrupt the good vertical dribble of Atalanta. Vlasic also scores (44 ‘) at the invitation of Lukic, but is offside. In the second minute of recovery of the first half, a flash of Soppy pushes Aina to trip in the area. Koopmeiners beat Milinkovic from the spot and deservedly gave Atalanta the lead at half-time.

RASOIATA — There is no time to put the ball back in midfield that Atalanta finds the double. Thanks to a powerful razor shot by Koopmeiners from the edge of the area deflected by Buongiorno, who crossed the legs of all the defenders and punched Milinkovic slightly late. Toro reacts to the half hour with Linetty’s crossbar, and two minutes later shortens with a powerful shot by Vlasic on Pellegri’s assist. When the Toro gave the impression of being able to go back, a foul by Lazaro on Lookman pushes the referee to give the second penalty to Atalanta that Koopmeiners does not fail. It is the final 3-1 for Gasperini.

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 22:50)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

