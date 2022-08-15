Home Sports Atalanta transfer market, Udinese’s Soppy track to reinforce the sides
Sports

Atalanta transfer market, Udinese’s Soppy track to reinforce the sides

by admin
Atalanta transfer market, Udinese’s Soppy track to reinforce the sides

The Goddess, who has just sold Freuler to Nottingham Forest, returns to the young Frenchman

Genoa’s victory against Sampdoria made Atalanta start the new season on the right foot. But the transfer of the Goddess, who has just sold Remo Freuler to Nottingham Forest, is certainly not over.

PISTA SOPPY

When entering, the priority of the moment is the purchase of an external. The Dane Maehle is the starter on the left, while on the right Gasperini finds himself a bit short, as Davide Zappacosta is injured and continues Hans Hateboer’s lackluster moment. Thus the name of the French Udinese, born in 2002, Brandon Soppy, returns to the top. The Friulian club has just sold another right winger, the Argentine Molina, to Atletico Madrid. But in the presence of the right offer, Soppy could also let go, whose valuation is between 5 and 7 million euros.

August 15 – 7:37 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Brokers recommend Cristiano Ronaldo to top giants one by one

You may also like

Volpiano restarts from Serteco The matches scheduled until...

National Newspaper | Johnny Depp director of a...

Derthona suffers, then spreads with Cairese and ends...

Finimpianti begins with Cuneo

Volleyball, the Imoco is social: the panthers reach...

National Newspaper | Carlo Verdone: “If I were...

Juve, Depay and Paredes closer without raising costs:...

Xincheng students show style and achieve good results...

Oltrepo, with Vertovese, the last lap of the...

Volpiano Pianese, hard work Tomorrow first friendly match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy