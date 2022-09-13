ROMA

The advantage of not playing the cups, Atalanta is masterfully exploiting it. Gasperini leads the elite squad of Serie A and has the possibility of maintaining or increasing his escape by receiving the Cremonese at home, even if he continues to do without Zapata.

Behind him advances the elegant Napoli of Spalletti who, after passing Lazio and scrambling Liverpool, on the wings of enthusiasm at the “Maradona” is ready to dispose of La Spezia. The only sour note is the muscle injury that will keep Osimhen out for a month. The Champions League away match with Rangers for the stop of football following the death of Queen Elizabeth remains uncertain. Serie A, between two European rounds, goes on the pitch after the defeats remedied by Juve, Milan and Rome and the draws of Milan and Fiorentina. Only Lazio has imitated Napoli and wants to continue its run-up, after Sarri’s referee controversies, hosting Verona which is beginning to move the rankings. Milan, which leaves room for Origi, Kjaer and Pobega, are busy at Sampdoria that Giampaolo is trying, with mixed results, to relaunch. The coach could also take a risk with a super offensive line-up that involves the presence of Gabbiadini, Djuricic, Sabiri and Caputo. The moment of Inter, Juve and Roma is very delicate.

Inzaghi is in trouble, the defense stutters, the attack suffers from the absence of Lukaku and many certainties seem lost. After the knockout with Bayern there is the highlight of the weekend, because Turin arrives at the Meazza who, with Radonjic and Vlasic, have found two high-quality raiders and the team is compact and fierce. Technician Juric will be missing, struggling with pneumonia.

A reassuring victory is also urgently needed for Allegri’s Juve, who are pondering the mistakes made in managing Pogba’s injury and continue to do without Chiesa and Di Maria. Good additions from Kostic and Paredes, like that of Milik, who will team up with Vlahovic against Salernitana who is playing a positive tournament. Roma, which was at the top of the table, entered a crisis. Overwhelmed by Udinese, she got beaten by Ludogorets and now the problems begin for Mourinho as he has his defenders counted and Matic and Cristante look like two doubles in midfield. Pellegrini is also regressing while the only positive is Dybala who seems to be preaching in the desert. Monday’s test against Empoli will be very important. The match between Sassuolo, struggling with Berardi and Defrel’s injuries, and Sottil’s Udinese, which landed with merit in the Europe area, is interesting.

The Apennine derby happens at the wrong time: Bologna is struggling with the painful dismissal of Mihajlovic (who will be replaced by Thiago Motta) and clings to Arnautovic’s experience to get back on top in the match against Fiorentina. Salvation battle in Lecce between two newly promoted: Baroni’s Apulians seem able to overcome the difficult phase of acclimatization to Serie A, while Berlusconi and Galliani’s Monza is at zero points. If he runs into a new defeat, Stroppa could be sacked. –