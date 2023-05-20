Atalanta-Verona 3-1, goals and highlights: the Nerazzurri still clinging to the Champions train

Atalanta beats Verona and keeps alive the residual hopes in the race for fourth place. The Gialloblù immediately took the lead with a diagonal shot from Lazovic, the Nerazzurri equalized with a right-footed shot from outside the area by Zappacosta. At the beginning of the second half, Montipò had a disaster, who risked a dribble, lost the ball and gave Pasalic the lead, then Hojlund closed the score with a great left foot. With one more match, Atalanta are -4 from fourth place. Verona remains third last

