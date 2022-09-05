The Atalanta striker told by his father, as well as first coach: “One day he told me that he would imitate Cristiano in everything, and he started exercising every night, even with the flu. But when he worked with me … “
The first memory he has of his son is a beach ball bigger than him. One of those ultra light Super Tele that you load in the car first, gold nugget of every kid on the beach aged four and up. Rasmus Hojlund will have had a couple, maybe three, and that day he started kicking the ball in front of dad Anders, the first to train him: “There I knew he was left-handed”.
