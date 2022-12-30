After the narrow knockout against AZ Alkmaar, Gasp is back on the pitch immediately: goal against the Amateurs

Less than twenty-four hours ago the penalty for a possible draw was saved, condemning the Dea to defeat against Az Alkmaar and also taking the reproach from coach Gasperini, who told the press conference that he did not like the choice to shoot the penalty instead of Muriel and Koopmeiners. And it is precisely Zapata, the negative protagonist of the international friendly lost last night, the absolute star of today’s match against Crema (Serie D). In the last test of 2022, the Bergamo players (they will make their debut on January 4 in the league in La Spezia) assert the difference categories and close the practice with a 10-1 round. The Colombian duo takes center stage in Zingonia: Zapata drops poker, Muriel scores a brace.

Colombian duo — In Gasperini’s 3-4-1-2, space for Rossi, covered by the young Zortea, Okoli and Scalvini. On the wings Soppy and Zappacosta while in the heart of midfield there are Pasalic (returning from the World Cup, where he won the bronze medal with Croatia) and Maehle (centralized compared to usual). In attack Malinovskyi joust behind the Zapata-Muriel tandem.

Malinovskyi unlocks it — Ready, go and the Ukrainian breaks the ice with a razor in the corner (11′). After Malinovskyi it’s Zapata’s turn, author of the double in turn (22′). In the half hour Pasalic’s winning touch on Muriel’s assist (31′). And before the break Zappacosta scores the fourth power goal (44′). In the second half the script doesn’t change: Zapata stamps the manita in the 4th minute. On 21′ comes the goal from the away flag, by Abbà, but it’s just a flash in the pan and in the last half hour the Goddess spreads. Muriel scores a penalty (28′) and then repeats from open play in the 41st minute. In between, goals from Zapata (32′) and Scalvini (38′ with an assist from Vorlicky). To put an end to the match the usual Zapata, who on the 44th hole Aiolfi. See also Basketball, the coach Pozzecco has chosen the twelve for the European Championship

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Rossi; Zortea, Okoli, Scalvini; Soppy, Maehle (32′ st Vorlicky), Pasalic, Zappacosta (27′ st Palestra); Malinovskyi; Muriel, Zapata. All. Gasperini

