Three goals in 24 hours. Mario Pasalic is the cover man of early 2023 for Atalanta. Protagonist in the draw in La Spezia (his paw for the 2-2), the Croatian also took the stage (with a brace) in the friendly match in Zingonia. Against Folgore Caratese (Serie D) the Goddess closes the practice with a 5-1 round. In the Bergamo manita there is glory also for Lookman (brace in the second half) and Ederson.

The match

—

The one staged at the Bortolotti sports center is a useful test to give playing time to those who didn’t play or were only partially used in Wednesday’s match against Spezia. Rossi plays in goal. From 1′ we see Demiral and Hateboer, recovering from their respective injuries. Gasperini gives minutes to the imagination of Boga and Malinovskyi. While in front of space to 2002 Vorlicky. The young Okoli, Zortea and Soppy complete the picture, plus Djimsiti (advanced than usual) and Pasalic. And in the 14th minute it was Pasalic who stamped the lead with a precise left-footed shot from the edge. In the 21st minute, again with his left foot, the Croatian ex Milan gives an encore: 2-0. Before the break, the guests shortened the distance with Gualdi’s goal (41′). The second half (35 minutes) opens with Zortea’s crossbar (3′). In the 8th minute Lookman drops the trio on an assist from Malinovskyi. And in the 11th minute it was Ederson’s turn, who made poker in the fray. He closes the accounts, in the 33rd minute, the winning restart from Lookman, author of the 5-1 on the counterattack. In view of the away match in Bologna on Monday evening, the Goddess continues her preparation with an afternoon training session scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Zingonia (behind closed doors).