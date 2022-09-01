Home Sports Athletes from Hebei Province won one gold and one silver at the 2022 European Judo Tour Tournament in Coimbra, Portugal – Xinhua English.news.cn
Sports

Athletes from Hebei Province won one gold and one silver at the 2022 European Judo Tour Tournament in Coimbra, Portugal – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin
Athletes from Hebei Province won one gold and one silver at the 2022 European Judo Tour Tournament in Coimbra, Portugal – Xinhua English.news.cn

2022 European Judo Tour Tournament in Coimbra, Portugal

Athletes from our province won one gold and one silver

Hebei Daily News (Reporter Chen Hua) On August 27, in the 2022 European Judo Tour Tournament in Portugal Coimbra, the Hebei athletes who played with the national team won one gold and one silver. Among them, Xue Ziyang won the men’s. Zhao Lile won the gold medal in the under-66kg competition, and Zhao Lile won the silver medal in the women’s under-57kg category.

The competition lasted for 2 days and a total of 135 athletes from 22 countries and regions participated. In the men’s competition under 66kg, Xue Ziyang, an athlete from Hebei Province, dared to fight and beat the athletes from Kazakhstan, Portugal and Venezuela successively, all the way to the final. In the final, Xue Ziyang played well, beating Ukrainian athlete Michita Khoroborodko to win the championship. In the women’s under-57kg competition, Zhao Lile, athlete from Hebei Province, joined the national team teammate Cai Qi in the final after defeating a Danish athlete and a Portuguese athlete successively. In the final, Zhao Lile lost to Cai Qi and won the silver medal.

It is understood that the Chinese judo team is currently training in Europe and participating in a series of Olympic points competitions in preparation for this year’s World Championships in Uzbekistan and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Through this competition, athletes from Hebei Province have tempered their skills, exercised their psychological resistance to pressure, improved their international rankings, and laid a good foundation for participating in the Asian Games and the Olympic Games.

You may also like

Negative Arsenal Gerrard again on the crisis of...

Leicester-Manchester United 0-1: Sancho’s goal. Well Ronaldo

Chinese women’s ice hockey team goes to Russia...

Cycling, Ulissi, no World Cup in Australia. UAE-Emirates:...

Atalanta, Gasperini: “An important victory that gives continuity...

Isak’s first goal Phil Milan equalized Carvalho lore...

Serie A, the report cards of the market:...

Zhou Qi was elected as the MVP of...

Bologna-Salernitana, Nicola: “We wanted to achieve a result....

Blackmail of 100 thousand euros in Pogba A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy