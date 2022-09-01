2022 European Judo Tour Tournament in Coimbra, Portugal

Athletes from our province won one gold and one silver

Hebei Daily News (Reporter Chen Hua) On August 27, in the 2022 European Judo Tour Tournament in Portugal Coimbra, the Hebei athletes who played with the national team won one gold and one silver. Among them, Xue Ziyang won the men’s. Zhao Lile won the gold medal in the under-66kg competition, and Zhao Lile won the silver medal in the women’s under-57kg category.

The competition lasted for 2 days and a total of 135 athletes from 22 countries and regions participated. In the men’s competition under 66kg, Xue Ziyang, an athlete from Hebei Province, dared to fight and beat the athletes from Kazakhstan, Portugal and Venezuela successively, all the way to the final. In the final, Xue Ziyang played well, beating Ukrainian athlete Michita Khoroborodko to win the championship. In the women’s under-57kg competition, Zhao Lile, athlete from Hebei Province, joined the national team teammate Cai Qi in the final after defeating a Danish athlete and a Portuguese athlete successively. In the final, Zhao Lile lost to Cai Qi and won the silver medal.

It is understood that the Chinese judo team is currently training in Europe and participating in a series of Olympic points competitions in preparation for this year’s World Championships in Uzbekistan and the 2024 Paris Olympics. Through this competition, athletes from Hebei Province have tempered their skills, exercised their psychological resistance to pressure, improved their international rankings, and laid a good foundation for participating in the Asian Games and the Olympic Games.