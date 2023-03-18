Ning Zhongyan (middle) at the awards ceremony.

On the 16th, the 2022-2023 National Speed ​​Skating Championships ended at the Xinjiang Winter Sports Management Center. Athletes from Heilongjiang Province won 8 golds, 6 silvers and 2 bronzes in this event. Among them, Ning Zhongyan, who represented the Mudanjiang team, won 6 golds and 2 silvers and broke a field record.

The short-distance event is Ning Zhongyan’s strength. In the men’s short-distance all-around event, he won two 500-meter silver medals and two 1,000-meter gold medals in the men’s short-distance all-around event. A gold medal in the all-around total score. In addition, in the men’s short-distance team pursuit event, his mixed F team won the gold medal and shortened the track record by 0.1 seconds with a time of 1:19.76.