Athletic Club Bounces Back with 3-0 Victory over Almería

After a disappointing run in their last two games, Athletic Club found their winning form once again with a convincing 3-0 triumph over struggling Almería. The win also marked the last game in charge for Almería’s manager, Veljko Paunovic, who will be departing soon. Gorka Guruzeta, Dani García, and Oihan Sancet were the heroes of the match, scoring the crucial goals that secured the victory for Athletic.

The game could have seen an even bigger margin of victory for Ernesto Valverde’s side, as they wasted several chances while leading 1-0. In the second half, they had the opportunity to extend their lead further after Sancet’s third goal. Nevertheless, the victory propelled Athletic to fifth place in the league with 17 points. For now, they are even set to sleep in Champions League positions, although they will likely drop down the table after Sunday’s match between Atlético de Madrid and Real Sociedad.

Valverde chose to stick with the same lineup from the previous derby against Real Sociedad, despite the heavy 3-0 loss. The only change was the inclusion of Sancet, who was previously suspended, replacing Muniain.

On the other hand, Almería made several changes in their lineup. They entrusted the responsibility of replacing Colombian striker Luis Suárez to the Malian player Koné. However, the first half was largely uneventful for Almería, and they struggled to make an impact in the attacking third. Meanwhile, the home team took the lead in the 10th minute through a well-executed move initiated by a steal from Dani García. Nico Williams and YurI combined to set up Guruzeta, who found the back of the net with his signature poaching style near the six-yard box. This marked the fourth goal for Guruzeta, matching the tally of his teammate Iñaki Williams as the top scorers for Athletic.

Although Almería’s attack remained toothless, Athletic continued their dominance in the second half. García, after a quick exchange with Sancet and De Marcos, notched his first goal for Athletic in his 182nd appearance for the club. The play was orchestrated beautifully, resulting in a powerful header from García that left the goalkeeper helpless.

The lively match was marred by a controversial moment when Nico seemed to be fouled in the penalty area, but the referee did not award a spot-kick. This decision sparked outrage among the fans, who had been fervently supporting their team throughout the game. As the match drew to a close, both sides made substitutions, but there was still enough time for Sancet to celebrate his call-up to the national team by scoring the third goal. Maximiano, Almería’s Portuguese goalkeeper, struggled to deal with Nico’s pressure, leading to a clearance that Sancet capitalized on with a polished finish.

The victory provided a much-needed boost for Athletic Club, who now sit comfortably in fifth place. As for Almería, their search for a first win of the season continues, leaving them rooted at the bottom of the league table. The win was evidence of Athletic’s resilience after recent setbacks, as they look to make their mark in domestic and European competitions under Valverde’s guidance.

