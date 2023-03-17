The Pucelano team has two defeats, a draw and a victory in their last games

Those led by Ernesto Valverde, on the other hand, accumulate three defeats and a draw

This Friday, to start with the Day 26 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Valladolid and the Athletic Club They will play a new confrontation that will take place at the José Zorrilla.

In this regard, it should be noted that the group led by Jose Red Martin is positioned in the fourteenth place in the classificationadding up 28 points and -16 in goal differential. Regarding his last matches, they tied with Elche (1-1), they beat Espanyol (2-1), they lost to Celta de Vigo (3-0) y they lost to Betis (2-1).

Similarly, the squad of ernesto valverde is located in the ninth place in the tablewhere are they con 33 points and +6 in his goal differential. In turn, its recent record in terms of the national tournament reports a loss against Barcelona (1-0), a draw with Rayo Vallecano (0-0), a defeat against Girona (3-2) y a defeat against Atlético de Madrid (1-0).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Valladolid and the Athletic Club because of Day 26 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Friday March 17 at 9:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through GOL PLAY y DAZN.