Original title: The first high-level trampoline event in China was held this year, with more than 180 athletes participating (quote)

Do a good job in every training and every game (competitive observation) (theme)

People’s Daily reporter Tao Xiangan

core reading

In the 2023 National Trampoline Championships, a total of 14 teams from all over the world and more than 180 athletes participated. In order to prepare for the Trampoline World Cup and World Championships to be held next, the national team set this competition as the first round of selection for the two world competitions. Through the competition, the Chinese trampoline team not only tested the results of winter training, but also made preparations for the new season.

On April 8, the 2023 National Trampoline Championships came to an end at Guoxin Gymnasium in Qingdao, Shandong Province. This is one of the highest-level and highest-spec trampoline competitions in China. During the three-day competition, a total of 14 teams from all over the world and more than 180 athletes participated in the competition in 14 sub-items of trampoline net, single jump and double trampoline. Zhu Xueying, Yan Langyu, Hu Yicheng, Fan Xinyi, Cao Yunzhu, Zhang Xinxin and other national team players showed up one after another to test the results of winter training and actively prepare for the new season.

The strength of the women’s players is close

healthy competition within the team

In the women’s trampoline online individual final that ended on the 8th, Zhu Xueying, the Tokyo Olympic women’s trampoline champion and representing the Tianjin team, won the championship with a complete set of movements with a difficulty score of 14.40 and finally scored 55.99 points. After winning the championship, Zhu Xueying said: “I have participated in more competitions, have more experience, and have a more stable mentality.”

In this individual competition on the women’s trampoline online, Zhu Xueying ranked first in the qualifying round, semi-finals, and finals. In her opinion, the stable performance is not only due to the on-the-spot mentality adjustment, but also the training preparation during the winter training also played an important role. “I take every training seriously and catch up to the top level.” Zhu Xueying said.

In the 2022 National Trampoline Championship held in August last year, Zhu Xueying lost to national teammate Hu Yicheng by 0.035 points. In this competition, Hu Yicheng continued to chase after Zhu Xueying. In the qualifying round and the semi-final competition, Hu Yicheng, who represented the Shanxi team, ranked second. In the final, Hu Yicheng also came up with a set of movements with a difficulty score of 14.40, and finally won the runner-up with a score of 55.67.

Cao Yunzhu, Fan Xinyi, Zhang Xinxin and other players also showed good competitive status. Dong Dong, the coach of the Chinese trampoline team, said that the players have accumulated rich experience in recent years. “The strength of the players is relatively close, which is conducive to the formation of healthy competition within the team.” Zhu Xueying said: “Everyone promotes each other and makes progress together. “

Young players of the men’s team stand out

Still need to accumulate game experience

In the men’s online individual event on the trampoline, several young players have attracted much attention. In the men’s online individual trampoline final that ended on the 8th, Wang Zisai, who represented the Jiangsu team, won his first trampoline online individual event championship with a total score of 61.82 points with the most difficult action of 17.60 points.

Like Zhu Xueying, Wang Zisai also advanced to the first place in the qualifying round and the semi-finals. “I have adjusted my mentality well, but I am still lacking in technology and strength.” Looking back on the game, the young player said: “This championship has strengthened my confidence. In the next training, I will continue to improve The physical fitness and the difficulty of the complete set of movements are well prepared for the next competition.”

Li Yuming, a teenager from the Shanxi team, ranked second with 60.89 points in the men’s trampoline online individual final. He made a mistake in the preliminaries, ranked ninth and advanced to the semi-finals, adjusted continuously in the semi-finals and finals, and finally won the runner-up. “Because I didn’t perform well in the National Championships last year, I thought a little too much in this preliminaries, which led to mistakes in the game.” Li Yuming said, “After communicating with the coach, my mentality has been adjusted, and I will show my level in the subsequent games. It also allowed me to accumulate valuable game experience.”

“Wang Zisai, Li Yuming and other players are not yet 20 years old and have great potential.” The performance of the two young players was recognized by Dong Dong. After the Tokyo Olympics, old players such as Tu Xiao and Gao Lei retired, and the current lineup of the Chinese trampoline men’s team is relatively young. Dong Dong said: “Young players have good physical reserves, but lack of competition experience. How to adjust their mentality during the competition and improve their ability to perform on the spot, the team should focus on strengthening in the follow-up training.”

World Series is coming

Improve strength through competition

This season, the 2023 Trampoline World Cup and World Championships, which are qualifying events for the Paris Olympics, will be held one after another. In order to actively prepare for the competition, the National Trampoline Team has set this National Trampoline Championship as the first round of selection for the two world competitions. Jia Wuhua, Director of the Trampoline Department of the Gymnastics Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, said: “In the competition, apart from some instability in the performance of individual players, the overall success rate of the athletes of the national team is relatively high.”

Jia Wuhua introduced that this competition adopts the latest international rules and new competition system, which is fully in line with international competitions and helps athletes adapt to the competition environment. He said: “This competition is the first high-level trampoline competition in China this year. The competition has effectively tested the winter training level of the players, and the ranking will also directly affect the entry list of the Chinese trampoline team for the Paris Olympics.”

Zhu Xueying, who has rich experience in participating in international competitions, said that the competition system of this competition is the same as that of the World Championships, which is beneficial for players to familiarize themselves with the rules. “There are a lot of competitions this year. I hope that I can take every step solidly, do a good job in every training, and play every game well.” Zhu Xueying said.

It is understood that the National Trampoline Team will hold two more trials in May to determine the entry list for the World Cup and World Championships. Dong Dong introduced that in the second half of the year, the team will participate in 4 World Cup matches, the Hangzhou Asian Games and the World Championships. He said: “We strive to test the training results of the players through more games, hone their psychological quality, and help the players continuously improve their competitive status.”