Athletics: all-around meeting in Ratingen with Kaul, Thiam and Weißenberg

Status: 06/16/2023 09:30 a.m

While European champion Niklas Kaul wants to give an answer to the recently set German record at the all-around meeting in Ratingen, a German trio will fight for the women’s title.

This coming weekend (Saturday and Sunday from 10:55 a.m. in the live stream on Sportschau.de) the traditional all-around tournament will take place in Ratingen. As in previous years, the field of participants is prominent, both men and women.

Last year’s decathlon winner Simon Ehammer is not there – the Swiss caused a sensation a year ago, especially in the long jump with 8.30 meters – but the spectators can look forward to Germany’s “Sportsman of the Year 2022”, among other things.

Kaul wants to make the Olympic standard clear

Niklas Kaul, European Champion from Munich, will compete in his first decathlon of the year in Ratingen. “I’m happy that I can finally get started,” said the Mainzer Sport-Informations- Dienst (SID) before his appearance on the new blue track in Ratingen at the weekend.

Kaul had to abandon last year’s competition due to injury. A German high-flyer will provide additional motivation this year. The 22-year-old Leo Neugebauer (LG Leinfelden-Echterdingen) set a new German record with a sensational 8,836 points at the college championships in Austin, Texas a week ago.

Even if there is no direct duel between the two in Ratingen, Kaul also wants to show what he’s got – and get ready for the Olympic Games. “I’m hoping for the Olympic norm, which is 8,460 points. It would be nice to be able to check them off early so that we can plan in peace,” said the 2019 world champion, who always really gets going later in the season : “Before a major event, my ‘best performance’ so far is 8,336 points, that would be a decent increase – but the shape definitely shows.”

With Kaul’s start at the weekend, the long-distance comparison of the two outstanding German decathletes in Ratingen could herald a phase of exciting duels at the level of the absolute world elite.

Strong international competition for Kaul

In the fight for the title at the weekend, Kaul will have to deal with the international competition in particular. The Belgian Thomas van der Plaetsen, European champion of 2016, is looking for a way back to the top of the world after a tendon injury in his ankle bone. And also watch out for the Czech Adam Sebastian Helcelet, the third at this year’s European Indoor Championships Risto Lillemets from Estonia, Rik Taam from the Netherlands and the strong jumping Spaniard Jorge Urena.

From a German point of view, Tim Nowak (SSV Ulm 1846) and Felix Wolter (TSV Graefelfing) are all about important points in the race for a place in the World Cup team. Kai Kazmirek (LG Rhein-Wied), who came third in the 2017 World Cup, will not be able to start because of back problems. Malik Diakité (Hannover 96), who cracked 8,000 points for the first time last year, also has to pass due to injury.

However, Nico Beckers from LAV Bayer Uerdingen/Dormagen has not yet reached the 8,000 mark. The German champion in the heptathlon was 60 points short in Ratingen last year – with a new meeting record in shot put (16.63 meters), the 29-year-old became the crowd’s favourite.

German trio with title ambitions

In the women’s event, a German trio will be in focus in seven disciplines at the weekend. Last year’s winner Sophie Weißenberg (TSV Bayer Leverkusen), Carolin Schäfer (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Vanessa Grimm (Königsteiner LV) are the most promising DLV athletes at the start. So Sophie Weißenberg is number one on the entry list with her new record of 6,375 points compared to the best performances of the season, followed by Carolin Schäfer (6,312 points).

For Schäfer it is already the twelfth start at the meeting. “Ratingen will be a big family festival,” says the 31-year-old. This year, among the top-class field of participants, the Olympic bronze medalist Emma Oosterwegel (Netherlands), the 2021 Ratingen winner Georgia Ellenwood (Canada) and the 2019 World Championship bronze medalist Verena Mayr (Austria) are among the other favorites. Laura Voß from LAZ Sost is the defending champion in the pentathlon.

Olympic champion Thiam with premiere in Ratingen

If you take a look at the best performances of all participants, one exceptional athlete in particular catches the eye. Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam starts in Ratingen for the first time. However, the Belgian will not enter the race for the title, but will only complete a few disciplines as a test for the World Championships in Budapest (19th to 27th August).

Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam

Thiam will still attract the attention of the spectators. The Belgian is one of only four heptathletes in the world to have surpassed 7,000 points. Her successes also include two Olympic gold medals, two world championship titles and five European titles.