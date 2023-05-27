Athletics: Anna Hall shines on the first Götzis day

“This is crazy, I have no words,” said 22-year-old Hall, who is heading for the 7,000 mark. Second in the heptathlon is Adrianna Sulek from Poland (3,936), third is Katarina Johnson-Thompson from Britain (3,930).

Only the outstanding world record holder Joyner-Kersee had collected more points after the first day in four competitions, once it was even 4,367 points. Hall, who is an excellent 800m sprinter, could even score 7,100 points on Sunday, a number surpassed only by her compatriot Joyner-Kersee in the 1980s.

Anna Hall leads in the Götzis heptathlon The first day of the athletics all-around meeting in Götzis was dedicated to Anna Hall. After the first day of the heptathlon, the American is leading with an excellent 4,172 points.

Austrians close together

The three Austrian starters – Chiara-Belinda Schuler (3,492), Sarah Lagger (3,482) and Isabel Posch (3,481) – are within a few points of places 21 to 23.

The Vorarlberg women Schuler and Posch were able to come up with some personal bests, for both of them surpassing the 6,000 point mark for the first time on the second day is within reach. “There is no discipline where I wasn’t good, I’m completely satisfied with that,” said Schuler, who struggled with a few problems in preparation, in an ORF TV interview.

GEPA/Oliver Lerch



Carinthian Lagger is well on the way to a performance of over 6,100 points. The goal of the 23-year-old, who missed the 2022 season due to bone marrow edema in the lumbar region, is to improve on the 6,010 points achieved in April’s comeback in Desenzano. Lagger hopes to qualify for the World Cup in Budapest in August.

“Hard day” for Warner

Warner, who is struggling with hip problems, spoke of a “tough day” and that it felt like a constant struggle. The Tokyo 2021 decathlon Olympic champion and seven-time Götzis winner leads 18 points ahead of fellow Canadian Pierce Lepage (4,513) and 34 points ahead of Australian Ashley Moloney (4,497). There is no Austrian at the start.

GEPA/Oliver Lerch



For the Swiss decathlete Simon Ehammer, the meeting came to an end after three invalid attempts in the long jump, which also happened to him at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul in March. At the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, he won bronze in the special competition.

The second day of the meeting will be broadcast live on Sunday from 9:55 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the ORF TVthek.