Athletics at OM – medals with the help of science

Training and research go hand in hand at the OYM performance center in Cham. A group of track and field athletes is using this as part of a pilot project. This costs up to 40,000 francs per person and year – and it has already paid off in the form of medals.

Has been training at the OYM for three years: track and field athlete Yasmin Giger.

PD

Yasmin Giger sprints across the tartan track, cheers from her trainer Flavio Zberg echo through the long corridor. From the outside it looks like normal training for a track and field athlete – sweating. But at the top sports center OYM in Cham there is hardly an exercise where no data is recorded.

