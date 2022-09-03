Home Sports Athletics Brussels, sensational defeats for Duplantis and Fraser-Pryce. Fly the Mahuchikh: 2.05
Sports

Athletics Brussels, sensational defeats for Duplantis and Fraser-Pryce. Fly the Mahuchikh: 2.05

by admin
Athletics Brussels, sensational defeats for Duplantis and Fraser-Pryce. Fly the Mahuchikh: 2.05

The Swede hadn’t lost in 20 games, the Jamaican surrendered for a penny. Show of the Ukrainian jumper who attempts the world record at 2.10. Vallortigara seventh, Iapichino third in the long run

The sensational defeats of Mondo Duplantis and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the world record attempt at 2.10 by the Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the top. These are the most important results of the meeting in Brussels, the last stop of the Diamond League before the finals in Zurich (7-8 September).

World down

The Swedish champion of the auction Armand Duplantis (today 5.81) is surprisingly defeated after 20 consecutive victories: success to the Filipino Ernest Obiena (5.91). Also beaten Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.74 / + 0.6) overtaken in the 100 meters by the other Jamaican Shericka Jackson (10.73). Of note is the bombastic 12’45 “71 in the 5000 of Kenyan Jacob Krop and the 68.11 of the American javelin player Kara Winger.

Volo Mahuchikh

Elena Vallortigara is seventh in the high jump with 1.88 and thus secures the final next week in Switzerland, on the night of the fantastic 2.05 of Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh who then attacks the world record at 2.10 without luck, but the 2.09 of Kostadinova in the World Cup in Rome 1987 resists.

Azzurri

Larissa Iapichino’s third place is the best blue placement in the evening in Brussels. The twenty-year-old Florentine jumper ends up on the virtual podium of the long with the measure of 6.52 in the sixth jump (-0.0). Eighth the other Azzurri Fausto Desalu in the 200 (21.09 with strong headwind, -2.9) and Tobia Bocchi in the triple (16.30 / + 0.1). Gaia Sabbatini retreated in 1500.

See also  An Old Wild West “made in Italy” also passes to Orzinuovi

September 2 – 11:37 pm

© breaking latest news

You may also like

The Collection: Colnago works at his museum

Ding Yanyuhang: Watching teammates play when injured is...

Italy, what a debut: 83-62 against Estonia in...

20 big news in the NBA overnight: Gallinari...

Men’s Basketball European Cup Day 2: Teacher Yao...

The derby of new faces: from the transfer...

7 people reach the top 32 of the...

Verona has won only one of the last...

Milan-Inter without Lukaku and Ibra: who gets the...

Spezia-Bologna prediction: Mihajlovic in search of the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy