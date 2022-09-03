The Swede hadn’t lost in 20 games, the Jamaican surrendered for a penny. Show of the Ukrainian jumper who attempts the world record at 2.10. Vallortigara seventh, Iapichino third in the long run

The sensational defeats of Mondo Duplantis and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the world record attempt at 2.10 by the Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the top. These are the most important results of the meeting in Brussels, the last stop of the Diamond League before the finals in Zurich (7-8 September).

World down — The Swedish champion of the auction Armand Duplantis (today 5.81) is surprisingly defeated after 20 consecutive victories: success to the Filipino Ernest Obiena (5.91). Also beaten Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.74 / + 0.6) overtaken in the 100 meters by the other Jamaican Shericka Jackson (10.73). Of note is the bombastic 12’45 “71 in the 5000 of Kenyan Jacob Krop and the 68.11 of the American javelin player Kara Winger.

Volo Mahuchikh — Elena Vallortigara is seventh in the high jump with 1.88 and thus secures the final next week in Switzerland, on the night of the fantastic 2.05 of Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh who then attacks the world record at 2.10 without luck, but the 2.09 of Kostadinova in the World Cup in Rome 1987 resists.

Azzurri — Larissa Iapichino’s third place is the best blue placement in the evening in Brussels. The twenty-year-old Florentine jumper ends up on the virtual podium of the long with the measure of 6.52 in the sixth jump (-0.0). Eighth the other Azzurri Fausto Desalu in the 200 (21.09 with strong headwind, -2.9) and Tobia Bocchi in the triple (16.30 / + 0.1). Gaia Sabbatini retreated in 1500. See also An Old Wild West “made in Italy” also passes to Orzinuovi

September 2 – 11:37 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

