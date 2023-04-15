Athletics Capo di Leuca inaugurates the new running season – Sport Marketing News

The Amateur Sports Association Capo di Leuca Athletics led by Eleonora d’Amore inaugurates the season dedicated to running in Salento with the organization of three very different competitions, with route proposals designed ad hoc for each of them on an area as particular as it is specific for both the discipline of running in the mountains with heights above the sea and steep dirt and slippery paths, which for the urban trail, always in search of excellence in innovative tourist and cultural ideas.

A point of reference for the ability to combine the beauty of the places with the technical challenges of the most prepared athletes, the whole area is ready for a mountain and trail running season with a demanding program for the hundreds of participants who will compete in city routes between houses white and nineteenth-century paving stones, Art Nouveau villas and stairways with breathtaking views, among the dry and rocky terrain, the cliffs and the typical mule tracks. Participants from all over Italy were hosted by the municipalities of Ugento, Castrignano del Capo, and the Union of Municipalities of the Tricase Wood Park. Possible registrations on the cronogare.it website.

Urban Trail Leuca

To kick off the events on May 7th will be theUrban Trail Leuca, which under the aegis of FIDAL and now in its sixth edition, this year will bring to compete over 600 athletes, as well as the master and youth sectors of the best teams from all over Italy in Santa Maria di Leuca in the municipality of Castrignano del Capo. The only Urban Trail competition in Salento, it will unfold over twelve demanding kilometers of mixed route between paths, cliff passages, sand and stairs. Precisely the latter will be the protagonists of the crucial part of the time trial race with 283 steps uphill and the same number downhill, which the athletes will have to face without interruption at the start. For the occasion, the aqueduct stairway will see the opening of the Monumental Waterfall (terminal part of the Apulian Aqueduct) leaving room for an event within the event with an unrepeatable scenography both for runners and for spectators and tourists. Afterwards, the route will continue towards the Leuca seafront to face stretches of sand and cliffs that flank the blue of the Ionian on the coast overlooked by the fascinating Art Nouveau villas.

Run with Don Tonino – XI Edition

The discovery of this stretch of Salento continues with an equally typical race, but with characteristics and itineraries typical of a continuous search for the typical details of this hinterland, which takes it through places and countries that are always different at each edition. The XI edition of Run with Don Tonino scheduled for June 2nd next year will welcome over 400 participants, including masters, young people and amateurs, and will lead them on the paths between Ugento and its three marinas and other typical and unexpected paths that here tell the places of the work and struggles of Don Tonino, beloved Bishop who died in 1993.

XII Ciolo Trophy

To close the cycle of experiences to experience the heel of Italy in the midst of nature of incomparable beauty on the run is the XII Edition of the Ciolo Trophy, “Great Sports Event” sponsored by the Puglia Region, a well-established moment within the international mountain running circuit and mountain running enthusiasts, here in its only fascinating and exceptional edition with a seafront view. With an early date to the beginning of summer compared to the usual schedule, from 23 to 25 June the Italian elite of the discipline returns to the Ciolo inlet to attack the impervious cliffs clinging to the sea, with its steep and floury ups and downs, for the most exciting of the challenges that this year will see cadets and masters contend for the podium for the tricolor of the Italian mountain running championship masters (individual and club) and the Italian mountain running championship cadets by regions.