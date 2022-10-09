Ruth becomes the second ever, 14 ”from Kosgei’s world record. Yogi and Sofiia fly to Pisa in 1h00’45 “and 1h08’56”

A step away from history: Ruth Chepngetich, athlete managed by the Brescia manager Federico Rosa, wins the Chicago marathon n. 44 – one of the six of the Majors circuit – in 2h14’18 “and remains only 14” from the world record of Brigid Kosgei, obtained in the same race in the 2019 edition. Ruth, 28-year-old Kenyan already a mother, with a race conduct less as a kamikaze (1h05’44 “in the first half, the fastest ever passage in a 42 km female, 1h08’34” in the second), he would most likely have hit the job. And to say that at the 40th km, compared to the primacy of the compatriot, she still had an advantage of 9 ”. The fatigue then, although the action remained composed, made itself felt and the record faded.

The consecration — For the former 21.1 km world record holder (1h04’02 “in Istanbul 2021) and former marathon champion (in Doha 2019), after retiring at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and, for stomach problems, at the World Championships in Eugene 2022 (he had imposed the pace in the first part), is still a consecration. Her success, however, repeats that in the Windy City of last year and is added, among others, to those centered in Nagoya, in March, in 2h17’18 “and in Dubai 2019 in 2h17’08”, solo show for almost four years. In her curriculum there is also her affirmation at Stramilano 2017. “I am happy for the success and for having confirmed myself – said Chepngetich -: I would have liked to improve the world record, I missed it by a few seconds, I went there close. But I will come back next year and I will do wonders ”. See also Women's Volleyball World Championship group draw announced that the Chinese women's volleyball team and Brazil and Japan are in the same group - Teller Report

What Sisson — These are the passages (5 km sections): 15’11 “, 15’29”, 15’39 “, 15’51”, 15’53 “, 15’58”, 16’26 “and 16’46”. Ruth, leader right from the start, trimmed something like 4’11 ”to the second. Yet the second, the American Emily Sisson, has in turn signed a masterpiece: her 2h18’29 “(best partial of 5 km, of 16’19”, between 35th and 40th km) is worth the continental record , from last January 16 held by compatriot Keira D’Amato with 2h19’12 “(Houston). Third place for Vivian Kiplagat, another Kenyan, in 2h20’52 ”.

Bravo Kipruto — In the men’s test Benson Kipruto (brother of Dickson Chumba, winner in 2015) affirmed with the personal of 2h04’24 ”. The 31-year-old Kenyan is coached by Claudio Berardelli (in his group also the Italian record holder Eyob Faniel) and managed by Gianno Demadonna from Trentino: already first in the 2021 Boston Marathon, with a grand finale (decisive attack around the 39th km), he preceded the Ethiopian Seifu Tura (2h04’49 “), first twelve months ago and the compatriot John Korir (2h05’01”). The debut of 25 year old American Conner Mantz is valid, seventh with 2h08’16 “(with three other compatriots under 2h10’00”).

Jonah and Sophia — Yonas Chiappinelli and Sofiia Yeremchuk, in Pisa, have meanwhile won the tricolor title of half marathon. The 25-year-old Sienese carabiniere, with 1h00’45 “, improves the personnel obtained last month in Copenhagen by 29” and becomes the fifth Italian all-time. The 28-year-old standard-bearer of the Army of Ukrainian origins, with 1h08’56 “, grows by another 13” compared to the April performance in Prague and becomes the third Italian ever, 29 “from the 2011 record of Nadia Ejjafini. Second among the men is Daniele Meucci (1h02’15 “) and third Pasquale Selvarolo (1h02’21”), with the under 23 title to Marco Fontana Granotto (1h04’29 “) and the junior one to Stefano Cecere (1h06 ’36 “). In the women’s field also the debutante Anna Arnaudo who, with 1h11’39 “, after twenty years removes 51″ from the Italian under 23 primacy of Anna Incerti (Udine, 29 September 2002) and the 20 year old Aurora Bado (1h12’03 ” ). Junior success of Greta Settino (1h18’50 ”). See also Virtus Arechi, Di Lorenzo coach: «We have to entertain» - Sport

Crippa second — Saturday, in Forlì, on the 10 km of the “Night of the Stars”, second place for Yeman Crippa (in 29’12 “) behind the Burundian Celestine Ndikumana (29’09”) and in front of Francesco Guerra (29’14 “). In the women’s 5 km success of the Albanian Luiza Gega (15’41 ”), European champion of the 3000 steeplechase.