Maximum understanding for the “bewilderment” of the Ukrainian president Zelensky in the face of the favorable opinion of Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, on Russia’s return to competitions: however Sebastian Coe, president of the World Athletics Federation, in an interview with Corriere della Sera explains that “if a path is found for Russian athletes to compete, I am in favor”. And the argument, adds Coe, is valid “for any other country in conflict, as long as this is ethical and acceptable”. As far as athletics is concerned, next March “the IOC task force will confirm or not the slight optimism expressed on the progress of Russian sport from the point of view of the culture of legality”.