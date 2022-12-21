While awaiting the verdict of the IOC task force on the progress of Russian sport from the point of view of the culture of legality, the president of World Athletics told Corriere della Sera on Kenya: “A complex case, in that country the number of doped people is dramatic, but the state does not support lawlessness”
Maximum understanding for the “bewilderment” of the Ukrainian president Zelensky in the face of the favorable opinion of Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, on Russia’s return to competitions: however Sebastian Coe, president of the World Athletics Federation, in an interview with Corriere della Sera explains that “if a path is found for Russian athletes to compete, I am in favor”. And the argument, adds Coe, is valid “for any other country in conflict, as long as this is ethical and acceptable”. As far as athletics is concerned, next March “the IOC task force will confirm or not the slight optimism expressed on the progress of Russian sport from the point of view of the culture of legality”.
THE KENYA CASE
Then there is another hot front, and it is linked to the thirty high and very high level Kenyan athletes stopped in 2022 for doping. On the request to suspend Kenya, Coe was clear: “Kenya is not Russia, here the state does not support illegality. The number of drug addicts is dramatic, but the State will provide 25 million over the next 5 years for checks and education. That makes me optimistic.”
December 21 – 10:23
