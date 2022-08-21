Elisa Maria Di Lazzaro gains access to the semifinals of the 100 hurdles at the European Athletics Championships in progress in Munich. The blue wins his own battery with a time of 13 “11 and tomorrow a place will be played in the final, while Nicla Mosetti is eliminated after having recorded the sixth time in the battery in 13” 49. The Italian record holder Luminosa Bogliolo did not take to the track after a medical consultation.

Armand Duplantis is the undisputed king of pole vaulting. Mondo, as it is nicknamed, 22 years old, Swedish thanks to maternal origins, even in the cold and humid evening in Munich gave a show by crossing the bar at 6.06 meters, a new record of the Championships. Duplantis, world record holder with 6.21, was confirmed continental champion at the Olympiastadion ahead of the German Bo Kanda Lita Baehre (5.85) and the Norwegian Pal Haugen Lillefosse (5.75).

Other races

—

Great Britain takes the gold medal in the men’s 4×400. The British team set the season record in 2’59 “35, beating France and Belgium who respectively won silver and bronze. Eighth and last place in the final for the Italian relay formed by Davide Re, Vladimir Aceti, Brayan Lopez and Edoardo Scotti with a time of 3’03 “04. Elina Tzengko puts the gold medal around her neck in the javelin throw. The Greek marks a measurement of 65.81 meters, as well as her personal best, and triumphs with a discreet gap over her pursuers. On the podium there are in fact Adriana Vilagos (silver, 62.01) and Barbora Spotakova (bronze, 60.68). No Italians at the start. Keely Hodgkinson triumphs in the women’s 800s: the British raced in 1’59 “04, ahead of the French Renelle Lamote, silver in 1’59” 49, and the Polish Anna Wielgosz, bronze in 1’59 “87. She is Holland to win the gold medal in the 4×400 women. The orange relay takes the most precious metal by running in 3’20 “87. In a final that did not see the Italian team at the start, Poland (silver in 3’21 “68) and Great Britain (bronze in 3’21” 74) file the podium. Luiza Gega signs a historic triumph in the 3000 hedges. The Albanian finishes in 9’11 “31, which is also the new record in the championships, but above all it is the first gold ever for Albania at the European Championships. Silver medal for the German hostess Lea Meyer (9 ‘ 15 “35) ahead of the British Elizabeth Bird in 9’23” 18.