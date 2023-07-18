Athletics, European Championships Rome 2024 land in the metaverse: users connected from all over the world

One month before the World Athletics Championships scheduled in Budapest and visible entirely on Sky Sport Summer from 19 to 27 August, Italy is already looking ahead to the next big home event.

I European Championships in Rome 2024 they will have a dimension “phygital” thanks to a project innovative come on tried out sports in our country. Athletics enthusiasts will have one available from September virtual space dedicated to them and they will be able to start exploring the places of the Europeanswhere the best athletes on the continent will compete next summer. It will be an immersive experience, developed by the EuroRoma 2024 Foundation and by the company XMetaReal, specializes in creating experiences, services and content within the Metaverso.

Larissa Iapichino testimonial of the project

The blue Larissa Iapichinofresh European Under 23 champion in the long jump in Finland, silver medalist at the European indoor championships in Istanbul and one of the leading athletes of the blue expedition to the world championships this August (broadcast on Sky Sport from 19 to 27), she will be the first athlete to enter the Rome 2024 Metaverse as official testimonial of the project. “I can’t wait to jump into this digital world and use my avatar to meet other visitors – explains Iapichino -. It is an opportunity to bring new people togetherespecially young people, to the disciplines of athletics, widening the audience of spectators even in reality”.

Metaverse, teleportation and more

Il Metaverse of Rome 2024 will be inaugurated in September, nine months before the start of the competition, which will be held from 7 to 12 June 2024. Connected users from all over the world will be able to visit the iconic places of the Italian capital, moving with the teleportation to make a complete tour of the rink of the Stadio Olimpico and find out where the platforms for jumping and throwing will be positioned during the European Championships.

“We will offer unique experience”

For the Director General of the EuroRoma 2024 Foundation Paolo Carito “Innovation is one of the key concepts of our plan and we will offer audiences around the world a unique experience, with a strong impact”. A sporting event to be experienced physically inside the stadium and on the streets of the city of course, but also from a distance, immersing oneself in a new interactive digital environment.

The backstage of the Sky Sport Summer campaign

Sport on Sky never stops, on the contrary. This summer will be even more special, the most Italian ever on the new Sky Sport Summer channel. To tell the sea of ​​events that you can see on channel 201, here is the new campaign starring Pierre Bruno, Lorenzo Cannone, Danilo Fischetti; Francesca Piccinini, Simone Fontecchio, Daniele Garozzo, Nicolò "Tete" Martinenghi and Filippo Tortu

In the new Sky campaign – conceived and created by Sky Creative Agency Italia – the Azzurri arrive at the Sky headquarters transformed into a resort for the occasion. For them, however, no holidays. Giorgia Cenni, Eleonora Cottarelli, Federica Masolin, Vera Spadini will take care of putting them 'in line'

Among the many summer events of Sky Sport there are the Nations League Finals, not to be missed from 14 to 18 June

There's no time to play table football: Roberto Mancini's Italy is engaged in the UEFA Nations League Finals, which will also see Croatia, the Netherlands and Spain on the field. The Azzurri's first match is scheduled for Thursday 15 June against the Spanish national team.

