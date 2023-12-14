Home » Athletics, four-year disqualification for Abdelwahed for doping
Athletics, four-year disqualification for Abdelwahed for doping

The Italian steeplechaser Ahmed Abdelwahed, a 27-year-old Roman of Egyptian parents, is been disqualified for four years for violation of anti-doping regulations (presence/use of Meldonium). Fidal announced this, specifying that the device was published on the official website of Aiu (Athletics Integrity Unit) today. Therefore, the results obtained by Abdelwahed starting from 19 August 2022, the day of the 3000m steeplechase final at the European Championships in Munich which the Italian finished in second place, winning silver, are cancelled. The four-year disqualification of the Italian, who was 14th in the Tokyo Olympics, will start from 7 September 2022.

