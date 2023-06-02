Athletics, Golden Gala 2023: Italy wins three races! Historic Diaz, Iapichino and Fabbri apotheosis. Kipyegon world record

Allo Ridolfi Stadium in Florence took place on Golden Gala 2023third stage of the Diamond Leaguethe top international itinerant athletics circuit. Italy celebrated the splendid victories of Andy Diaz (17.75 in the triple jump, new Italian record), Leonardo Fabbri (21.73 in the shot put) and Larissa Iapichino (6.79 in the long jump). The meeting dedicated to the memory of Pietro Mennea was embellished by world record signed by Faith Kipyegon on 1500 meters (3:49.11) and give it Sprint of Fred Kerley (9.94 on 100 meters).

GOLDEN GALA 2023 RESULTS

1500 METERS (WOMEN) – Faith Kipyegon gives a thrill at the end of the meeting by signing the new world record. The Ethiopian makes a solitary race and with a sensational last lap he signs a peremptory 3:49.11, demolishing the previous record of Ethiopian Genzebe Dibaba (3:50.07 on July 17, 2015 in Monaco). Outdistanced the British Laura Muir (3:57.08) and the Australian Jessica Hull (3:57.29, oceanic record). Personal personalities arrive for our Sintayehu Vissa (4:01.98, ninth) and Ludovica Cavalli (4:03.04, eleventh). Click here for the race report.

100 METERS (MEN) – Fred Kerley wins in 9.94 (zero wind). The World Champion made the difference in the last thirty metres, but the weather does not impress and it is the replica of what we saw five days ago in Rabat. The US champion left the Kenyan Ferdinand Omanayala (10.05) and his compatriot Travyon Bromell (10.09) far behind. Postponed comparison with Marcell Jacobsthe hope is that the Olympic Champion will recover quickly from sciatica. Italy celebrates with Samuele Ceccarelli: the 60m European Champion is excellent fifth in 10.13 (the staff was a dated 10.45), there are the conditions to be able to do well even on the longest distance. Click here for the race report.

TRIPLE JUMP (MEN) – Andy Diaz has signed the new Italian recordsurpassing the 17.60 that his coach Fabrizio Donato signed 23 years ago in Milan. Superb 17.75 metres (0.9 m/s of tailwind) at the opening of the race and victory in his second outing as an Italian citizen, but we remind you that he is still awaiting the green light from World Athletics to compete as an Italian. The Cuban native beat the Burkinabé Hugues Zango (17.68) and the Cuban Lazaro Martinez (17.12). Fourth place for Emmanuel Ihemeje (16.69), eighth place for Tobia Bocchi (16.24). Click here for the race report.

Shot Put (MEN) – Leonardo Fabbri wins in front of his home crowd with an excellent 21.73 meters placed on the fourth attempt. The Florentine wanted to impose himself at all costs in the home match and triumphed in the Diamond League for the first time in his career by beating absolute phenomena such as the New Zealander Tom Walsh (21.69), the Czech Tomas Stanek (21.64) and the American Joe Kovacs (21.55) . World titles and Olympic medals behind the blue, who gets the best result of his career and looks to the future with optimism. Sixth place for Zane Weir (21.13 for the indoor European Champion). Click here for the race report.

LONG JUMP (WOMEN) – Larissa Iapichino won with a nice leap to 6.79 meters (0.7 m/s of tailwind) and conquered a splendid home triumph by outclassing the competition which included the best athletes in the world of the specialty. Tara Davis (6.74), Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (6.59), Ese Brume (6.58), Malaika Mihambo (6.57), Jazmin Sawyers (6.43) and Ivan Vuleta (6.42) had to surrender in front of Fiona May’s daughter. Click here for the race report.

400 HURDLES (WOMEN) – Femke Bol was one of the most anticipated women of the meeting and he gianted with an excellent 52.43, best seasonal world performance and first sub-53” of the competitive year. The Dutch raced alone, stopping at four tenths of her personal and liquidating the two Americans Shamier Little (53.38) and Anna Hall (54.42). Seventh place for Ayomide Folorunso (55.34, seasonal).

200 METERS (MEN) – Erriyon Knighton does not disappoint the expectations of the eve. The fifth fastest man in history (19.49 last year) brushed a sumptuous race with zero wind and triumphed in 19.89 in his first race of the season. Widely detached the triniworthy Jereem Richards (20.28) and the Canadian Aaron Brown (20.31). Fourth place for Filippo Tortu (20.41), started well and then faded a bit in the final. Seventh place for Fausto Desalu (20.90). Click here for the race report.

100 METERS WOMEN) – Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou reigns supreme in 10.97 with 0.4 m/s headwind. The African shines on the run and outclasses the competition of the German Gina Lueckenkemper (11.09) and the British Imani Lansiquot (11.16).

3000 HEDGES (WOMEN) – The best seasonal world performance arrives at the hands of the Ethiopian Sembo Almayew, which stops just over nine minutes (9:00.71). The African amazes in the final, outclassing the Kenyan Jackline Chepkoech (9:04.07) and her compatriot Zerfe Wondemagegn (9:04.61).

5000 METERS (MEN) – Everything is decided in the last lap, where the Spaniard Mohamed Katir significantly raises the pace and manages to edge the Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha (12:52.09 against 12:52.12). It’s about the best seasonal world performance, arrived in the first race of a certain level held this year. Third place for the Guatemalan Luis Grijalva (12:52.97, national record) who preceded the Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei (12:53.81) and the Ethiopian Telahun Bekele (12:54.31).

HIGH JUMP (MEN) – Mister Hump wins again. The American JuVaughn HarrisonOlympic high and long finisher, jump 2.32 meters on the third attempt and thus beats the South Korean Sanghyeok Woo, Indoor World Champion who stopped at 2.30. Third place for the Cuban Luis Enrique Zayas (2.27).

110 OBSTACLES – Valuable statement by the American Grant Holloway, who imposes himself in 13.04 with 0.2 m/s of headwind ahead of the Swiss Jason Joseph (13.10, national record) and his compatriot Devon Allen (13.19). The staff arrives for Lorenzo Simonellibut the blue cannot be satisfied with his eighth place in 13.57.

POLE Vault (WOMEN) – American Katie Moon wins by clearing 4.71 on her second attempt. The World Champion beat the Slovenian Tina Sutej (4.71 in the third round) and the Australian Nina Kennedy (4.61 in the first). Our Roberta Bruni stands out, surpasses 4.61 in the third assault (seasonal) and finishes in fourth position ahead of the other American Sandi Morris (4.61 in the third). Elisa Molinarolo is eighth with 4.41 (three nulls at 4.51).

400 METERS (WOMEN) – The Polish Natalia Kaczmarek he wins in 50.41, beating the Dutch Lieke Klaver (50.75) and the American Lynna Irby-Jackson (50.84). Eighth place for Alice Mangione (52.61).

DISCUS THROW (WOMEN) – The American Valarie Allman and China‘s Bin Feng deliver a splendid call-and-response on the fifth go. The American imposes herself by five centimeters (65.96 against 65.91), while the German Shanice Craft completes the podium (64.47). Try definitely undertone for Daisy Osakuewhich does not go beyond seventh place with 61.55.

Photo: Lapresse