Home » Athletics in Offenburg: Live from 2:15 p.m. – men’s javelin throw meeting
Sports

Athletics in Offenburg: Live from 2:15 p.m. – men’s javelin throw meeting

by admin
Athletics in Offenburg: Live from 2:15 p.m. – men’s javelin throw meeting

Status: 06.08.2023 10:52 a.m

On Sunday, August 6th, 2023, top international athletes and young talents in javelin throwing will meet in Offenburg. SWR Sport shows the men’s javelin throw meeting from 2.15 p.m. in the web-exclusive live stream and on YouTube.

Athletics fans can look forward to a top-class javelin throw meeting. The field of participants is led by the current German javelin champion, Julian Weber. The man from Mainz has already thrown 88.37 meters this season. No other participant can show a similar season record.

Record holder Johannes Vetter before comeback

The return of the German record holder Johannes Vetter will also be exciting. The 30-year-old from LG Offenburg has been struggling with injuries for over a year, which is why he was unable to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The competition in Offenburg should therefore be another step towards normal form for him.

Commentator: Julius Richter
expert: Christina Obergföll

Before the men’s competition, SWR Sport will also broadcast the women’s javelin throw meeting with Christina Hussong.

See also  Soccer. The LongaroneAlpina exonerates Tormen, team for now in Garlet

You may also like

Football: Cagliari, 1-1 with Brest in the friendly...

Werder Bremen: Podcast revives the double season

Swiss Tennis Brothers Make History at Chengdu Universiade

Citi Open: GB’s Dan Evans reaches first ATP...

Women’s football: Saudi Arabia also seems interested in...

Rangers Overcome Deficit to Secure Fifth Consecutive Victory...

«Even in a coma the wheels were spinning...

The Uncomfortable Reality of Anthony Davis’ $24 Million...

Turn-Star returns after a break in the USA

Sweden vs. United States live updates: Women’s World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy