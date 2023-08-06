Athletics in Offenburg: Live from 2:15 p.m. – men’s javelin throw meeting

Status: 06.08.2023 10:52 a.m

On Sunday, August 6th, 2023, top international athletes and young talents in javelin throwing will meet in Offenburg. SWR Sport shows the men’s javelin throw meeting from 2.15 p.m. in the web-exclusive live stream and on YouTube.

Athletics fans can look forward to a top-class javelin throw meeting. The field of participants is led by the current German javelin champion, Julian Weber. The man from Mainz has already thrown 88.37 meters this season. No other participant can show a similar season record.

Record holder Johannes Vetter before comeback

The return of the German record holder Johannes Vetter will also be exciting. The 30-year-old from LG Offenburg has been struggling with injuries for over a year, which is why he was unable to qualify for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The competition in Offenburg should therefore be another step towards normal form for him.

Commentator: Julius Richter

expert: Christina Obergföll

Before the men’s competition, SWR Sport will also broadcast the women’s javelin throw meeting with Christina Hussong.

