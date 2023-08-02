Athletics, Marcell Jacobs is among the squad for the relay at the pre-World Cup

Marcell Jacobs participate in the rally of the relays in view of the next world championships that Sky will broadcast live from 19 to 27 August. On its official website, the FIDAL he explains that “from Monday 7 to Saturday 12 August, the pre-World Championship meeting of the blue relay teams will be held in Rome, at the Paolo Rosi dell’Acqua Acetosa stadium, together with the meeting of the hurdlers. Among the players called up for the 4×100 are the four champions Tokyo Olympics Lorenzo Patta (Yellow Flames), Marcell Jacobs (Golden Flames), Fausto Desalu (Yellow Flames) and Philip A cake (Yellow Flames). The European indoor champion of the 60m Samuele will also be present in the group of the fast relay Ceccarelli (Atl. Firenze Marathon), Roberto Gifts (Bergamo Stars) and Marco Ricci (Nissolino Sport)”.

Al femalecalled up the four Italians who won the bronze medal at the European Championships in Munich with the 4×100 Zaynab off (Blue Flames), Dahlia Fate (Golden Flames), Anna Good morning (Carabinieri), Alessia Pavese (Aeronautics) and with them Vittoria Fontana (Carabinieri), Glory Hooper (Atl. Brescia 1950) and Irene Syracuse (Army). Davide was selected for the men’s 4×400 (and mixed) rally Re (Yellow Flames), Lorenzo Welcome (Blue Flames), Edward Scotti (Carabinieri), Riccardo Meli (Yellow Flames), Vladimir Vinegar (Yellow Flames), Brayan Lopez (Blue Flames).

In the group of 4×400 female (and mixed) the silver relay runners of the indoor European Championships in Istanbul Alice Glutton (Army) and Anna Pollinators (Carabinieri), Alessandra Bonora (Bracco Athletics), Giancarla Trevisan (Bracco Athletics), Virginia Trojans (Cus Pro Patria Milano), to which are added the hurdlers Ayomide Loud (Fiamme Oro) and Eleonora Branding (Carabinieri). The gathering of hurdles also includes Lorenzo Simonelli (Army), Hassane Breathing (Filamme Oro) and Rebecca Sartori (Golden Flames). Italy, for the third consecutive edition, will participate in the World Cup with five relays out of five: Budapest (August 19-27) as well as Doha and Eugene. And like the Tokyo Olympic Games.