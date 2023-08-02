Home » Athletics, Marcell Jacobs is among the squad for the relay at the pre-World Cup
Sports

Athletics, Marcell Jacobs is among the squad for the relay at the pre-World Cup

by admin
Athletics, Marcell Jacobs is among the squad for the relay at the pre-World Cup

Marcell Jacobs participate in the rally of the relays in view of the next world championships that Sky will broadcast live from 19 to 27 August. On its official website, the FIDAL he explains that “from Monday 7 to Saturday 12 August, the pre-World Championship meeting of the blue relay teams will be held in Rome, at the Paolo Rosi dell’Acqua Acetosa stadium, together with the meeting of the hurdlers. Among the players called up for the 4×100 are the four champions Tokyo Olympics Lorenzo Patta (Yellow Flames), Marcell Jacobs (Golden Flames), Fausto Desalu (Yellow Flames) and Philip A cake (Yellow Flames). The European indoor champion of the 60m Samuele will also be present in the group of the fast relay Ceccarelli (Atl. Firenze Marathon), Roberto Gifts (Bergamo Stars) and Marco Ricci (Nissolino Sport)”.

Al femalecalled up the four Italians who won the bronze medal at the European Championships in Munich with the 4×100 Zaynab off (Blue Flames), Dahlia Fate (Golden Flames), Anna Good morning (Carabinieri), Alessia Pavese (Aeronautics) and with them Vittoria Fontana (Carabinieri), Glory Hooper (Atl. Brescia 1950) and Irene Syracuse (Army). Davide was selected for the men’s 4×400 (and mixed) rally Re (Yellow Flames), Lorenzo Welcome (Blue Flames), Edward Scotti (Carabinieri), Riccardo Meli (Yellow Flames), Vladimir Vinegar (Yellow Flames), Brayan Lopez (Blue Flames).

In the group of 4×400 female (and mixed) the silver relay runners of the indoor European Championships in Istanbul Alice Glutton (Army) and Anna Pollinators (Carabinieri), Alessandra Bonora (Bracco Athletics), Giancarla Trevisan (Bracco Athletics), Virginia Trojans (Cus Pro Patria Milano), to which are added the hurdlers Ayomide Loud (Fiamme Oro) and Eleonora Branding (Carabinieri). The gathering of hurdles also includes Lorenzo Simonelli (Army), Hassane Breathing (Filamme Oro) and Rebecca Sartori (Golden Flames). Italy, for the third consecutive edition, will participate in the World Cup with five relays out of five: Budapest (August 19-27) as well as Doha and Eugene. And like the Tokyo Olympic Games.

You may also like

the Australian peregrinations of the Blues

The Legal Defense of Former President of Honduras...

Football: Cagliari, 2-1 at Como in a friendly...

Nowhere in Saudi Arabia! The star defender is...

Emma Raducanu returns to practice court for first...

Seven ÖLV aces nominated for the World Cup...

The 5 players to take at the Fantasy...

Brewers Break Losing Streak with Fourth-Inning Rally to...

Marta urges fans to keep supporting women’s soccer...

in Morocco, spots threatened by luxury tourism

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy