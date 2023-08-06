Athletics: Runners Without a Country – Dominic Lobalus fight

When it comes to his favorite topic, Dominic Lobalu’s eyes sparkle. “It’s something I carry inside me. It just belongs to me,” enthuses the 24-year-old when he reports from the training camp in St. Moritz via video link. “I wake up and I’m ready to run.” It fills the young man who was orphaned as a child and fled the civil war in South Sudan. Running is what drives him, what his dreams are made of. It also distracts him from what was.

Its story begins in South Sudan. Lobalu was nine years old when his parents were killed in the civil war.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

