Home » Athletics: Runners Without a Country – Dominic Lobalus fight
Sports

Athletics: Runners Without a Country – Dominic Lobalus fight

by admin
Athletics: Runners Without a Country – Dominic Lobalus fight

When it comes to his favorite topic, Dominic Lobalu’s eyes sparkle. “It’s something I carry inside me. It just belongs to me,” enthuses the 24-year-old when he reports from the training camp in St. Moritz via video link. “I wake up and I’m ready to run.” It fills the young man who was orphaned as a child and fled the civil war in South Sudan. Running is what drives him, what his dreams are made of. It also distracts him from what was.

Its story begins in South Sudan. Lobalu was nine years old when his parents were killed in the civil war.

See also  With Biagio Antonacci the stage is central: "Because inclusion means making everyone happy in the same way"

You may also like

Results for August 2, 2023

Criticism from the Bundesliga to the national coach

Jin Jiaen and Zhang Beiwen Aim for Success...

In Washington, Coco Gauff wins her 4th title

2. Bundesliga: Magdeburg deserves to defeat Braunschweig

Motagua in Talks to Fill Void Left by...

Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker will not train...

Chelsea Teenager Bergstrom Shares his Goalkeeping Journey and...

Compensation with the final whistle: KSC snatches victory...

Cycling World Championships 2023: Gold rush for GB...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy