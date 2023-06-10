Athletics: Student Neugebauer breaks Hingsen’s decathlon record

Status: 06/09/2023 09:44 a.m

College student Leo Neugebauer has broken the German decathlon record set by former Olympic silver medalist Jürgen Hingsen.

On Friday morning, Jürgen Hingsen was completely overwhelmed by the loss of his age-old decathlon record. “How now? That doesn’t exist. I didn’t know that yet,” said Hingsen in an interview with SID and asked: “From Niklas Kaul?”

No, it wasn’t the European champion who suddenly upset the athletics scene on Friday night. But college student Leo Neugebauer, who sensationally beat Hingsen’s 39-year-old German record by four points with 8,836 points.

Neugebauer: “It’s just crazy”

“Oh my god, I don’t know what to think. It’s just crazy,” said an emotionally drained Neugebauer in a video on his Instagram channel. Only eight decathletes ever scored more points.

After finishing the final 1500m at the NCAA Division Championships, Neugebauer broke down in tears.

Neugebauer already qualified for the World Cup and Olympic Games

The German super talent, who starts for LG Leinfelden-Echterdingen, had already caused a sensation in March and, with a personal best of 8,478 points, set the standard for the World Cup in Budapest (19th to 27th August) and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris Fulfills. Now the World Cup tenth from 2022 has increased again enormously and thus also broke the previous college record.

After 39 years: Hingsen’s record broken

His trainer told him that he had also surpassed Hingsen’s record. “That makes me the greatest in history in the whole country. I still can’t believe it,” said Neugebauer.

And Hinsen? The Olympic silver medalist in 1984 was “out of nowhere. Of course I’m really happy, but I’m also a bit sad. I would have liked to have cracked 40 years,” said the 65-year-old with a smile about the “phenomenal” performance.

Frank Busemann: “It’s so wonderful and so beautiful”

Frank Busemann, silver medalist from Atlanta in 1996, also felt “huge joy” for Neugebauer. “He’s a crazy decathlete and it’s fun to watch him,” said Busemann in an interview with Sportschau, “8,836 points: It was a seamless decathlon.”

With his performance, Neugebauer, who studies at the University of Texas, catapulted himself to the top of the world best list for the year. “This puts him clearly in the group of medal aspirants for the World Championships in Budapest and also for the Olympic Games in Paris,” continued Busemann.

Will Neugebauer soon crack 9,000 points?

According to Hingsen and Busemann, Neugebauer benefits from the good training conditions in the USA. Hingsen even believes that the new record holder “maybe soon break the 9,000 points.”

Neugebauer, on the other hand, wants to enjoy the moment first: “It will take me a few days to realize what I have achieved today.” The congratulations of his predecessors and the amazement of the athletics scene accompany him.