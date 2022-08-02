Milan, 2 August 2022 – To say that this 2022 is turning out to be really unfortunate for Gianmarco Tamberi is to put it mildly. Eugene’s fourth place at the World Championships still burns, also because the Olympic champion in the high jump did not show up at the event at his best. The man from the Marches was in fact affected by pain in the rectus femoris nerve of the take-off leg. Although not at 100%, the class of ’92 saw the world podium fade for having made more mistakes than the Ukrainian Protsenko, ranked third. Once back from the United States, here is yet another bad news for Tamberi: the positivity to Covid-19, announced today by the Italian athlete.

the message

“Hi guys, you have heard little from me these days because unfortunately I had yet another bad luck in this 2022 – writes Gimbo on social media – The day after I landed I tested positive at Covid and this time it knocked me out! Now I have been negative for a few days and I have started training again but I am having an enormous effort. Between so much fatigue, heaviness in the head and continuous muscle pain, at this moment I am scared of having to face competitions in less than a week . I keep my fingers crossed and hold on, as always, but in this 2022 it really seems like I don’t want to go right one! -14 days at the European Championships, maybe there is still time! “. The continental event is scheduled from 15 to 21 August at the Olympiastadion in Munich.

