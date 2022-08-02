Home Sports Athletics, Tamberi has just recovered from Covid-19 – Sport – Other Sports
Sports

Athletics, Tamberi has just recovered from Covid-19 – Sport – Other Sports

by admin
Athletics, Tamberi has just recovered from Covid-19 – Sport – Other Sports

Milan, 2 August 2022 – To say that this 2022 is turning out to be really unfortunate for Gianmarco Tamberi is to put it mildly. Eugene’s fourth place at the World Championships still burns, also because the Olympic champion in the high jump did not show up at the event at his best. The man from the Marches was in fact affected by pain in the rectus femoris nerve of the take-off leg. Although not at 100%, the class of ’92 saw the world podium fade for having made more mistakes than the Ukrainian Protsenko, ranked third. Once back from the United States, here is yet another bad news for Tamberi: the positivity to Covid-19, announced today by the Italian athlete.

the message

“Hi guys, you have heard little from me these days because unfortunately I had yet another bad luck in this 2022 – writes Gimbo on social media – The day after I landed I tested positive at Covid and this time it knocked me out! Now I have been negative for a few days and I have started training again but I am having an enormous effort. Between so much fatigue, heaviness in the head and continuous muscle pain, at this moment I am scared of having to face competitions in less than a week . I keep my fingers crossed and hold on, as always, but in this 2022 it really seems like I don’t want to go right one! -14 days at the European Championships, maybe there is still time! “. The continental event is scheduled from 15 to 21 August at the Olympiastadion in Munich.

See also  Calzavara show, Riso Scotti raises its head conquered Livorno: it is victory after three stops

Read also: Ciclomercato, Teunissen switches to Girmay’s Intermarché

You may also like

Mertens says no to Juve’s 5 million: he...

Cahill: “Sinner like Hewitt can already win the...

Rigoldi defends the title of the European Union...

Agliè Valle Sacra, desire to amaze Doubles and...

Formula 1, yellow on the future Alpine driver:...

Lazio, presentation for Casale and Cancellieri: the declarations

For the Bosconerese it is a revolution 14...

Handball Belluno, the adventure in Serie A2 has...

Post:Cristiano Ronaldo participated in Manchester United training today...

‘The tough guy from the Road House’, off...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy