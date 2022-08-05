Home Sports Athletics, Tamberi: “My physiotherapist tells me to skip the European Championships, but I’ll try” – Sport
Sports

Athletics, Tamberi: “My physiotherapist tells me to skip the European Championships, but I’ll try” – Sport

by admin
Athletics, Tamberi: “My physiotherapist tells me to skip the European Championships, but I’ll try” – Sport

Milan, 5 August 2022 – The European Athletics Championships scheduled in Munich from Monday 15 to Sunday 21 August are approaching and Gianmarco Tamberi wants to try to be there. The blue jumper, already not at his best (due to a pain in the rectus femoral nerve of the dead leg) at the Eugene World Championships where he finished fourth, has to deal with the after-effects from Covid-19, from which he is just healed. “I talked about it with my physiotherapist who among other things advised me against doing the European Championships in this condition and he himself told me that it is one thing to compete with a pain like I did in the World Championship and to succeed with the desire I have and my stubbornness. to go further. Another thing is to compete without energy and objectively – the Marchesman affirms in an interview with Sky Sport – he is right because it is a bit what distinguishes me when I am in the race to bring out that little bit more “.

The program

Although the premises are far from the best, the class of ’92 is stubborn and does not intend to give up. “Right now, I don’t know if you can perceive talking or chatting, but I’m in a very low energy state – remarks Gimbo – It’s as if I didn’t have the strength to do anything and it could be a little complicated to compete in these conditions. I would like to try my physiotherapist’s advice … “Tamberi, who is one of the 101 blue squads called up by the technical director Anthony the Tower for the continental event, he should compete – according to program – on Tuesday 16 August to try to qualify for the final. Final held two days later.

See also  Great Wall Review | Dreaming Winter Paralympics ⑮ "Double Dreams" win "Double Gold", Hebei Ice and Snow Sports Achievements Highlighted_Shijiazhuang News

Read also: Cycling, Italy sinks into the Uci ranking

You may also like

Guangzhou team coach: The team performed above expectations...

Anna Fusco: “How do you live with one...

Table Tennis Regular Challenge Tunisia Station: Four of...

Premier Padel in Madrid: today the semifinals

Deng Yaping and Xu Mengtao’s “Dream in the...

Global Digital Economy Conference Held in Beijing, Work...

bonuses for electric, expected those for hybrids

Wang Xiyu broke out in adversity and eliminated...

Taiwan news, Taipei: “Chinese planes and ships have...

The Chinese three-person basketball league is officially born!People’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy