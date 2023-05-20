Athletics: Weißhaidinger breaks the longed-for 70 m mark

“This is something very special. A sound barrier similar to the ten seconds over 100 meters. The distance is equivalent to the Olympic medal, I don’t know what’s more valuable,” Weißhaidinger said happily. “I’m in the 70m thrower club now. A great weight fell from my heart, we will certainly toast with a glass of sparkling wine.”

Already on Wednesday, the 31-year-old from Upper Austria had made the World Championship limit for Budapest at the start of the season in Schwechat with a throw of 67.90 m in rain and strong winds. On Friday, the best distance was achieved in sunshine and significantly warmer temperatures in the second attempt.

Weißhaidinger breaks the 70 meter mark At the throwing meeting in Schwechat, the Upper Austrian discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger throws over 70 meters for the first time and thus achieves a personal career highlight.

Further increase possible

However, the wind came from the wrong side and the conditions were “not perfect, but good”. “I hope I can copy the litter a few more times this year. I will remember him like the Olympics,” said Weißhaidinger, whose previous record was 69.11 m, achieved in Eisenstadt last year.

Weißhaidinger is currently in third place in the annual world best list. “We did a lot right this year. That was an exclamation point, it gives me confidence and security. I hope it inspires me,” he said.

Only the Lithuanian European Champion Mykolas Alekna (71.00) and the Slovenian World Champion Kristjan Ceh (70.89) achieved better distances this year. Weißhaidinger will contest the next competitions in Austria, in August the World Championships in Budapest are on the agenda.