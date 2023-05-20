Home » Athletics: Weißhaidinger breaks the longed-for 70 m mark
Athletics: Weißhaidinger breaks the longed-for 70 m mark

Athletics: Weißhaidinger breaks the longed-for 70 m mark

Exceeding the 70m mark was one of the life goals of discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger. At an invitation meeting in Schwechat on Friday, the time had come, the Tokyo 2021 Olympic bronze medalist threw the 2 kg disc 70.68 m, improving his Austrian record by more than one and a half meters.

“This is something very special. A sound barrier similar to the ten seconds over 100 meters. The distance is equivalent to the Olympic medal, I don’t know what’s more valuable,” Weißhaidinger said happily. “I’m in the 70m thrower club now. A great weight fell from my heart, we will certainly toast with a glass of sparkling wine.”

Already on Wednesday, the 31-year-old from Upper Austria had made the World Championship limit for Budapest at the start of the season in Schwechat with a throw of 67.90 m in rain and strong winds. On Friday, the best distance was achieved in sunshine and significantly warmer temperatures in the second attempt.

Further increase possible

However, the wind came from the wrong side and the conditions were “not perfect, but good”. “I hope I can copy the litter a few more times this year. I will remember him like the Olympics,” said Weißhaidinger, whose previous record was 69.11 m, achieved in Eisenstadt last year.
Weißhaidinger is currently in third place in the annual world best list. “We did a lot right this year. That was an exclamation point, it gives me confidence and security. I hope it inspires me,” he said.

Only the Lithuanian European Champion Mykolas Alekna (71.00) and the Slovenian World Champion Kristjan Ceh (70.89) achieved better distances this year. Weißhaidinger will contest the next competitions in Austria, in August the World Championships in Budapest are on the agenda.

