Athletics: Weißhaidinger full of energy for the start of the season

The competition block starts on Thursday with the Liese-Prokop-Memorial in St. Pölten, on Sunday the first start abroad follows in Sollentuna in Sweden. On Tuesday next week the Upper Austrian will be in Turku (Finland), where most of the discus world leaders will meet. “This competition period is a very important part of the World Cup,” said Högler on Monday at the Federal Sports and Leisure Center (BSFZ) in Südstadt. “Luki is at a level where you can only really train your brain through competitions.”

Important is the contact with the competition and the competition stress, under which the throwing technique should be automated. “We have competitions every two or three days,” explained Högler. “It’s almost like training under very high demands. The brain always needs training. And that’s why it’s an important part to prepare him for the really tough thing,” the 51-year-old said, referring to the World Cup in Budapest in August. From July there will be a phase in which the body has to be calmed down in order to prepare it for the World Cup.

Throwing over 70 meters takes the load off your shoulders

70.68 m has been Weißhaidinger’s best mark since May 19 and thus also the Austrian record. The 31-year-old appears in third place in the world best list for the year. “The last few days and weeks have been very nice,” said the Tokyo 2021 Olympic bronze medalist. It was important to me that I really wanted to do that this year.”

For the rest of the season, a load has now been lifted from his shoulders. “This goal is gone, now I can focus better on the next competitions and the World Championships,” explained Austria’s track and field athlete of the year. On the one hand, such a shot puts pressure on the World Cup, on the other hand it has a liberating effect, said Weißhaidinger. “I can go into the World Cup with more self-confidence.” In addition, his record throw was achieved under less than ideal conditions. “Maybe then I can copy it and call it up when the time is right.”

APA/Helmut Fohringer



Septet as a medal contender at the WC

Högler restricted the group of World Championship medal contenders to a septet. “We belong there. We have certainly caught up compared to last year.” The remaining sextet consists of the Slovenian world champion Kristjan Ceh, the Lithuanian European champion Mykolas Alekna, the Swedish Olympic champion Daniel Stahl, his compatriot and Olympic silver medalist Simon Petterson, the British European Championship bronze medalist Lawrence Okoye and with the World Cup third Andrius Gudzius, another Lithuanian. “And then there are usually one or two surprises,” added Weißhaidinger.

The ÖLV athlete may then be one step further, for example through another technical improvement. According to Högler, the risk of trespassing has been minimized. “Luki is getting stronger, and every change we’ve made so far has been to bring him closer to the edge of the circle ahead. So we had to find a few centimeters that he could stand safely.” Now the starting position for the forward rotation, which falls slightly to the right, is five to seven centimeters offset. Högler: “Luki is now slightly shifted to the left in the circle.”

Hudson inspired by Weißhaidinger

Hudson is now also benefiting from Högler’s technical approach, and the 27-year-old was already involved with the former javelin thrower when she was young. But she is also inspired by her new training partner, even if there are only a few units together. “70m is an amazing inspiration, even if it’s a different discipline. In terms of attitude, I get something from Luki.” He also gives Hudson potential for a medal, Högler said in a similar way. The EM tenth in 2022 broke the World Cup norm with 64.05 m.

GEPA/Johannes Friedl



Hudson will also be in action in St. Pölten on Thursday. After an unsuccessful interlude in the Czech Republic in autumn, she came into Högler’s care in January. “We did a lot in a very short amount of time. It has become much more professional for me, it was a lot of work with very modern strength equipment.” Hudson has firmly planned the Diamond League meeting on June 30th in Lausanne, in addition to a good World Cup placement, the improvement of her ÖLV record of 64.68 m a goal of the season.