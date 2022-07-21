For Italy, on the seventh day of the World Championships in Oregon it is the moment of the blue triplists. Andrea Dallavalle, Emmanuel Ihemeje and Tobia Bocchi will be on the platform from 3.20 in search of the required size for direct access to the final (17.05) or in case of failure to reach to remain among the best 12. Dallavalle, in particular, introduces himself to Hayward Field with the third measure among the members, thanks to his 17.28 of the Absolutes of Rieti. At 2.10 am, in the 800 meters battery, Elena Bellò finds the Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) and the Canadian Catriona Bisset: the Vicenza-based woman fell under two minutes twice (1’58 “97 at the Golden Gala, 1 ‘ 59 “84 in Turku) is in the third of six heats. First three places to fly directly to the semifinals, otherwise six recovery times. Also in the 800s, the semifinals with Catalin Tecuceanu: the blue is in the second, with the indoor world champion Mariano Garcia. Forward in two, plus two recovery times.