On the seventh day of competitions in Eugene there will be 5 blues in the race, but none in today’s finals of the 200 men and women
For Italy, on the seventh day of the World Championships in Oregon it is the moment of the blue triplists. Andrea Dallavalle, Emmanuel Ihemeje and Tobia Bocchi will be on the platform from 3.20 in search of the required size for direct access to the final (17.05) or in case of failure to reach to remain among the best 12. Dallavalle, in particular, introduces himself to Hayward Field with the third measure among the members, thanks to his 17.28 of the Absolutes of Rieti. At 2.10 am, in the 800 meters battery, Elena Bellò finds the Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson (Great Britain) and the Canadian Catriona Bisset: the Vicenza-based woman fell under two minutes twice (1’58 “97 at the Golden Gala, 1 ‘ 59 “84 in Turku) is in the third of six heats. First three places to fly directly to the semifinals, otherwise six recovery times. Also in the 800s, the semifinals with Catalin Tecuceanu: the blue is in the second, with the indoor world champion Mariano Garcia. Forward in two, plus two recovery times.
Seventh day at the Eugene World Championships in the name of sprinters: the highlight of the night program, in fact, are the two finals of the women’s and men’s 200. The Jamaica of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will try to hit another hat-trick after that of the 100. Among the men, spotlights on the great duel of stars and stripes Knighton-Lyles. Also scheduled are the qualifiers of the javelin and the 5000 men.
July 22, 2022 (change July 22, 2022 | 01:01)
