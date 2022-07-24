Eugene, July 24, 2022 – Last day of these athletics world championships in which the firework is assured, with Italy playing the Massimo card Tent in the march. Many other interesting races scheduled. In the pole vault Armand Duplantis goes hunting for the first world gold. In the 5000 is Kenya with Kipkorir and Krop to have an abysmal advantage over his opponents, while in the women’s 800m the very high Athing In he plays with the British Keely Hodgkinson.

Italians

It begins with the big hits in the men’s march in which Andrea Grapefruit and Massimo Tent they will try their hand at the distance of 35 kilometers of this grueling discipline. It is difficult to make predictions on Agrusti who does not have a seasonal time on the distance, but it is Stano who with the fifth time in the streets of Eugene can aim for some precious metal and will have to contend with the Japanese Kawano, Matsunaga e Nodaand the Iberian expert Miguel Angel Lopez.

In the evening session, there will be any Italian relays of the male and female 4×400 who will have to find a way to pass the qualification tonight.

Where to see them on TV

The world championships are broadcast on Rai Sport + HD from 3.15 pm for the 35 km walk, from 6.45 pm to 7.30 pm, then from 10.20 pm to midnight, Rai Due will close the program from 1.30 am to 6.10 am.

Sky Arena will air from 3pm to midnight and from 2am to 4.55am.

Finally, as usual, Raiplay and Now will be the platforms available for streaming.

The program

15.15 35km men walk (Agrusti, Stano)

July 25

2.25 Final pole vault men

2.50 Women’s long jump final

3.05 Final 5000m men

3.35 Women’s 800m final

4.00 Final 100 obstacles women

4.20: Finale 1500m decathlon

4.35: Final 4x400m men (possibly Italy)

4.50: Final 4x400m women (possibly Italy)

Read also – Fencing World Cup, Italy team gold in women’s foil