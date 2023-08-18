Athletics World Championships: starting from 19 August in Budapest. Italy is betting on the Olympic gold medals in Tokyo and on young promises

As for swimming, where we had come from the two best years of our history, also for Italian athletics i World Cup which will be played at Budapest they are full of expectations. And the world will also have us as opponents to overcome, especially in optics Paris 2024. Without going around too much: the two Italian athletes that everyone has in their sights because they are racing for next year’s world and Olympic gold are Marcell Jacobs, for the 100 meters, e Gianmarco Tamberi, for the high jump. Tamberi is approaching the appointment with the only title he lacks on the bulletin board in good physical condition and with a good confidence. The jump to 2,34 created by the athlete from the Marches alla Diamond League di Chorzow it’s perfect for arriving in Hungary ready to challenge the usual Mutaz Essa Barshimarrived at 2,36, and the American JuVaughn Harrison.

Another story for Jacobs who has been struggling with many injuries in the last two. And the challengers for the most iconic race are many. They range from the reigning world champion Fred Kerley to the British Zharnel Hughes, which has the best time of the season (9.83). There are 38 athletes under 10 seconds this year. Jacobs is 203rd in the standings with his very modest 10.21 in Paris and will have to send a strong message. Together with the two dioscuri of Italian athletics, we will line up two more Olympic gold medals. The first is Antonella Palmisano, in the 20 km walk, which after a year in which she had almost decided to give up competitive activity, at the European Championships she demonstrated what it means to be an Olympic champion: individual silver and team gold, with a wonderful performance. The second is Massimo Stan, Olympic and world champion who will compete in both the 20 km and 35 km. Also to be observed carefully Francesco Fortunato, in great shape after winning the European team championship in the 20 km. To close with the Olympic gold medals, the men’s 4×100m relay. If Jacobs is there and in good shape, Italy will also be able to say something for the podium. Otherwise, we will try to achieve the best possible result with Ceccarelli e A cakeexpected at a final of the 200 meters that would already be a great goal.

But in Budapest we will also have other cards. The first two sparkling, because they are very young. Larissa Iapichino won three Diamond League trials this year: thanks to her 6.97 in the long jump, she won’t have to face the best of all, the German Mikhail Pretendingdealing with a serious injury. The parterre will still be of great prestige, with the Jamaican Ackelia Smith. landed at 7.08 this season. But the chances of getting a medal for Iapichino are good. The other young man waiting to amaze is Mattia Furlani18 years and 6 months, who this season finished second at the European Games and first at the Under 20 European Championships. In Hengelo he landed at 8.24 (8.44 windy in Savona), but the opponents are really many and strong, first of all the Greek Miltiades Tentoglou. Also keep an eye on the two young Indians: Jeswin Aldrin e Murali Sreeshankar.

Italy also has a good chance in the launch sector. First of all the men’s shot put with two level outsiders, Zane Weirthis year 22.15 in Vicenza, e Leonardo Blacksmiths, 21.80 in Molfetta. Among women instead eyes focused on Sara Jockeysfourth at the Eugene World Championships and third at the 2022 European Championships in the hammer throw, e Daisy Osakue, silver at the European Games in discus throw. Along with all these names then, a lot of good athletic bourgeoisie, like Alessandro Sibilio in the 400m hurdles, Yemen Crippa in the 1000 meters, Nadia Batoclets in the 5000 meters and the brothers zoghlami in the hedges. All from the final, where they will be able to express themselves as best as possible. In these World Cups, so close to the next Olympic Games, Italy can once again let at least some of its great stars shine.