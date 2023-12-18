Atlanta Braves FIRED Matt Carpenter

The Atlanta Braves made a surprising decision with utility man Matt Carpenter, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres a couple of days ago. According to reports, the Braves had initially planned to use Carpenter as a trade asset to acquire a level pitcher for their pitching staff. However, it has been reported that the team has decided to part ways with Carpenter, making him a free agent. The Braves will assume $4 million of Carpenter’s $5.5 million salary for this year, with the Padres covering the rest. Carpenter had a disappointing 2023 season with the Padres, hitting .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs in 76 games. Despite this, Carpenter’s 13 years of experience in the Major Leagues make him an interesting prospect for other teams in the market.

