Home » Atlanta Braves FIRED Matt Carpenter
Sports

Atlanta Braves FIRED Matt Carpenter

by admin
Atlanta Braves FIRED Matt Carpenter

The Atlanta Braves made a surprising decision with utility man Matt Carpenter, who was acquired from the San Diego Padres a couple of days ago. According to reports, the Braves had initially planned to use Carpenter as a trade asset to acquire a level pitcher for their pitching staff. However, it has been reported that the team has decided to part ways with Carpenter, making him a free agent. The Braves will assume $4 million of Carpenter’s $5.5 million salary for this year, with the Padres covering the rest. Carpenter had a disappointing 2023 season with the Padres, hitting .176 with five homers and 31 RBIs in 76 games. Despite this, Carpenter’s 13 years of experience in the Major Leagues make him an interesting prospect for other teams in the market.

See also  Bundesliga: Impeccable Salzburg not completely satisfied

You may also like

Freestyle Skiing Aerials World Cup Changchun Station: The...

Aston Villa Continue to Threaten the Premier League’s...

A strong response against Slavia? This happens in...

Unveiling the Most Anticipated Boxing Matches of the...

Odermatt reigns supreme in giant slalom, fifteenth place...

Tor Sapienza-Terracina: a sea of ​​emotions, in the...

After the 13th round of the Women’s Volleyball...

Rapidler Greil moves to the third German league

This is how the Champions League round of...

Houdini Sportswear supports sustainable innovation with its new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy