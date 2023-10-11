Atlanta Braves Manager Announces Game 3 Starter as Division Series Moves to Philadelphia Phillies’ Stadium

The Division Series between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies is moving to Citizens Bank Park following an exciting Game 2. The Braves, led by Brian Snitker, made a remarkable comeback after finding themselves losing with a no-hitter against them in the sixth inning. The team also pulled off a unique double play in the ninth inning, a first in MLB Postseason history.

Now, the Atlanta Braves, commanded by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson, are heading to Philadelphia with hopes of winning and advancing to the 2023 Championship Series. Their strategy involves being energetic and dominant at the plate. Snitker has entrusted this task to one of his best pieces, while the Phillies aim to stop them.

In other news, Braves manager Brian Snitker has announced that Bryce Elder will be the starting pitcher for Game 3 against the Phillies. Elder has played a vital role for the Braves, especially in the absence of Max Fried and Kyle Wright due to injuries. He started 31 games in the Regular Season and has pitched several crucial innings for the team.

Elder’s record stands at 4 wins and 12 losses with a 3.81 earned run percentage. He has also recorded 128 strikeouts in 174.2 innings of work with the Atlanta Braves in the 2023 MLB season. The question now is whether he can dominate the bats of the Philadelphia Phillies. The game will take place soon, and all eyes will be on Elder’s performance.

The Atlanta Braves tweeted the announcement of Elder as the starting pitcher for Game 3, further adding to the anticipation of the upcoming game. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting Division Series showdown between the Braves and Phillies.