Atlanta Braves Tie Single-Season Home Run Record in Loss to Nationals

ATLANTA — Despite hitting three home runs to tie the major league single-season record with 307, the Atlanta Braves ended their regular season with a 10-9 loss against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Jacob Young sealed the victory for the Nationals with a clutch two-run single in the ninth inning.

Marcell Ozuna, from the Dominican Republic, played a crucial role in reaching this milestone as he smacked two home runs in the game. In the ninth inning, Ozuna’s hit off Kyle Finnegan marked his 40th home run of the season.

By tying the single-season record set by the Minnesota Twins in 2019, the Braves showcased their impressive power-hitting abilities. Additionally, Atlanta set a remarkable record with a .501 slugging percentage.

Boasting the best record in the majors at 104-58, the Braves are now poised to embark upon the division series on October 7 against either the Philadelphia Phillies or Miami Marlins. Their consistent performance throughout the season has significantly raised the expectations for the team in the upcoming playoffs.

On the other hand, the Washington Nationals finished last in the NL East for the fourth consecutive season. However, they showcased signs of improvement, concluding the season at 71-91, an improvement over their previous year’s record of 55-107.

In the game, Joey Meneses from Mexico went 1 for 5, scoring one run and adding an RBI to the Nationals’ tally. Meanwhile, Keibert Ruiz from Venezuela had an impressive 3-for-5 performance, scoring one run and contributing three RBIs.

For the Braves, Marcell Ozuna stood out once again, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs. Eddie Rosario from Puerto Rico went 5-for-1, registering one scored run. Venezuelan player Orlando Arcia showcased his skills by going 4-for-1 and contributing one RBI.

Despite the loss, the Atlanta Braves have undoubtedly concluded their regular season on a high note, setting records and demonstrating their power-hitting prowess. Fans and players alike are now eagerly anticipating their upcoming division series, as they hope to translate their regular-season success into a strong postseason performance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

